Olivia Rodrigo Announces Global Sour Tour That'll Include Stops in North America and Europe
Olivia Rodrigo will take her debut album Sour on tour starting in April
Olivia Rodrigo has some sweet (and definitely not sour) news for her fans — she's going on tour!
The 18-year-old pop star announced on Monday a massive international tour in support of her debut album Sour that will kick off in April.
"SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!" she wrote on Twitter.
The shows — which will also feature special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen — will begin in San Francisco on April 2, and the 33 North American dates will wrap in Los Angeles on June 25.
Rodrigo will then head across the pond for 15 global European dates, starting in Germany and ending with two nights in London.
Abrams, 22, will join the singer from April 2-23, and Humberstone, 21, will sing with her from April 26-May 25. From June 11-July 7, Baby Queen, 24, will take the stage.
The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has enjoyed a whirlwind year of success since the release of her debut single "drivers license" in January.
The song was recently named the No. 1 most streamed song in the U.S. for 2021 by Spotify, while Rodrigo's album Sour, which came out in May, was the No. 1 most streamed album in the U.S. for the year.
RELATED VIDEO: Drivers License' Singer Olivia Rodrigo Gets Parking Ticket: Driving 'Isn't All Fun and Games'
RELATED: Grammys 2022 Nominations: Jon Batiste Earns 11 Nods as Justin Bieber, Doja Cat & H.E.R. Score Big
She was nominated last month for seven Grammy Awards, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best new artist and best pop vocal album, and on Saturday, received the Songwriter of the Year award at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch.
"I've been writing songs since I was like five years old and my favorite part about all of this is that feeling of writing a song that perfectly captures how you feel … so to accept an award for songwriting is really meaningful to me," she said.
Tickets for the Sour Tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, while the verified fan sale is open now through Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. More information is available here.
The Sour Tour dates below:
April 2 — San Francisco — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5 — Portland — Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
April 6 — Seattle — WAMU Theater
April 7 — Vancouver — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9 — Salt Lake City — UCCU Center
April 11 — Denver — Mission Ballroom
April 12 — Denver — Mission Ballroom
April 14 — Minneapolis — The Armory
April 15 — Chicago — Aragon Ballroom
April 16 — Chicago — Aragon Ballroom
April 19 — Milwaukee — Eagles Ballroom
April 20 — Chesterfield — The Factory
April 22 — Cincinnati —The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23 — Detroit — Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26 — New York — Radio City Music Hall
April 27 — New York — Radio City Music Hall
April 29 — Toronto — Massey Hall
April 30 — Toronto — Massey Hall
May 3 — Boston — Roadrunner
May 4 — Washington, D.C. — Anthem
May 6 — Philadelphia — The Met Philadelphia
May 7 — Philadelphia — The Met Philadelphia
May 9 — Atlanta — Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10 — Nashville — Grand Ole Opry House
May 12 — Houston — 713 Music Hall
May 13 — Austin — Moody Amphitheater
May 14 — Irving — Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17 — Phoenix — Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18 — San Diego — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20 — Las Vegas — Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan
May 21 — Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24 — Los Angeles — Greek Theatre
May 25 — Los Angeles — Greek Theatre
June 11 — Hamburg, Germany — Stadtpark
June 13 — Berlin, Germany — Verti Music Hall
June 15 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622
June 16 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
June 18 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium
June 19 — Brussels, Belgium —Forest National
June 21 — Paris, France — Zénith
June 22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live
June 29 — Cork, Ireland — Live At The Marquee
June 30 — Dublin, Ireland — Fairview Park
July 2 — Glasgow, United Kingdom — O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3 — Manchester, United Kingdom — O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4 — Birmingham, United Kingdom — O2 Academy Birmingham
July 6 — London, United Kingdom — Eventim Apollo
July 7 — London, United Kingdom — Eventim Apollo