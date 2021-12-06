Olivia Rodrigo Announces Global Sour Tour That'll Include Stops in North America and Europe

Olivia Rodrigo will take her debut album Sour on tour starting in April

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

Olivia Rodrigo has some sweet (and definitely not sour) news for her fans — she's going on tour!

The 18-year-old pop star announced on Monday a massive international tour in support of her debut album Sour that will kick off in April.

"SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!" she wrote on Twitter.

The shows — which will also feature special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen — will begin in San Francisco on April 2, and the 33 North American dates will wrap in Los Angeles on June 25.

Rodrigo will then head across the pond for 15 global European dates, starting in Germany and ending with two nights in London.

Abrams, 22, will join the singer from April 2-23, and Humberstone, 21, will sing with her from April 26-May 25. From June 11-July 7, Baby Queen, 24, will take the stage.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has enjoyed a whirlwind year of success since the release of her debut single "drivers license" in January.

The song was recently named the No. 1 most streamed song in the U.S. for 2021 by Spotify, while Rodrigo's album Sour, which came out in May, was the No. 1 most streamed album in the U.S. for the year.

She was nominated last month for seven Grammy Awards, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best new artist and best pop vocal album, and on Saturday, received the Songwriter of the Year award at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch.

"I've been writing songs since I was like five years old and my favorite part about all of this is that feeling of writing a song that perfectly captures how you feel … so to accept an award for songwriting is really meaningful to me," she said.

Tickets for the Sour Tour will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, while the verified fan sale is open now through Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. More information is available here.

The Sour Tour dates below:

April 2 — San Francisco — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5 — Portland — Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

April 6 — Seattle — WAMU Theater

April 7 — Vancouver — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9 — Salt Lake City — UCCU Center

April 11 — Denver — Mission Ballroom

April 12 — Denver — Mission Ballroom

April 14 — Minneapolis — The Armory

April 15 — Chicago — Aragon Ballroom

April 16 — Chicago — Aragon Ballroom

April 19 — Milwaukee — Eagles Ballroom

April 20 — Chesterfield — The Factory

April 22 — Cincinnati —The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23 — Detroit — Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26 — New York — Radio City Music Hall

April 27 — New York — Radio City Music Hall

April 29 — Toronto — Massey Hall

April 30 — Toronto — Massey Hall

May 3 — Boston — Roadrunner

May 4 — Washington, D.C. — Anthem

May 6 — Philadelphia — The Met Philadelphia

May 7 — Philadelphia — The Met Philadelphia

May 9 — Atlanta — Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10 — Nashville — Grand Ole Opry House

May 12 — Houston — 713 Music Hall

May 13 — Austin — Moody Amphitheater

May 14 — Irving — Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17 — Phoenix — Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18 — San Diego — The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20 — Las Vegas — Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan

May 21 — Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24 — Los Angeles — Greek Theatre

May 25 — Los Angeles — Greek Theatre

June 11 — Hamburg, Germany — Stadtpark

June 13 — Berlin, Germany — Verti Music Hall

June 15 — Zurich, Switzerland — Halle 622

June 16 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

June 18 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium

June 19 — Brussels, Belgium —Forest National

June 21 — Paris, France — Zénith

June 22 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live

June 29 — Cork, Ireland — Live At The Marquee

June 30 — Dublin, Ireland — Fairview Park

July 2 — Glasgow, United Kingdom — O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3 — Manchester, United Kingdom — O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4 — Birmingham, United Kingdom — O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6 — London, United Kingdom — Eventim Apollo