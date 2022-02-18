Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Disney+ Documentary Detailing the Making of Her Debut Album Sour

Grab your popcorn — an Olivia Rodrigo documentary is coming exclusively to Disney+!

In the film, titled Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film), fans follow the 18-year-old pop star as she travels between Salt Lake City, where she began writing her now-triple platinum album Sour, and Los Angeles, all while Rodrigo recalls some of her biggest memories from working on her debut record.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rodrigo announced the movie's March 25 release on Thursday in an Instagram post alongside a 30-second trailer.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement that driving home 2 u "is a unique film experience" where fans will get an inside look at Rodrigo's personal journey for the first time."

Davis added, "This is not a concert film per say [sic], but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day — and a chance to see her perform the songs from Sour like never before."

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u Credit: Disney+

The trailer begins with Rodrigo speaking over the intro to her 2021 single "Driver's License," saying, "I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed," in reference to her album.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the next scene, the singer appears in a recording studio with her cellphone in hand and headphones over her ears. "The album is due in seven days!" the singer tells the camera.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u Credit: Disney+

At the end of the video, Rodigo reflects on her epic journey as a montage of clips showing her creative process simultaneously rolls.

"Coming from this place of hurt and you manage to turn it into something you're proud of, there's like nothing better than that," the artist says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u Credit: Disney+

In a statement, chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M and Interscope Films John Janick called driving home 2 u "a unique and fresh approach to a music film, and that's just what we've come to expect from Olivia."