Olivia Rodrigo Announces Her Debut Album Sour Will Be Out Next Month

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old singer and actress announced that her debut album will be released on May 21.

Titled Sour, the 11-track project will feature Rodrigo's hit single, "Drivers License," alongside her follow-up song, "Deja Vu."

Other tracks included on the LP include "Brutal," "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back," "Happier" and "Hope Ur OK," among others.

Rodrigo also shared the album's artwork on her Instagram. The cover features Rodrigo sticking out her tongue with letter stickers spelling out "sour," as other colorful stickers cover her face.

"My debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhhhhhh," she wrote alongside the post.

Sour will be released one week after the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series begins airing, with Rodrigo reprising her role as Nini.

The upcoming season premieres on Disney+ on May 14.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the songstress said, "I wrote the bulk of the song literally crying in my living room, and I think that it definitely has that feel to it."

"I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car,'" she continued.