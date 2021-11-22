Music Dream Team! See Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray's Cutest Friendship Moments

Look back at Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray's sweetest friendship moments, from obsessing over Taylor Swift to attending the AMAs together

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray are taking over the music scene one hit at a time, but we're equally obsessed with their cute friendship.

Interestingly enough, the two pop stars first connected through music. In addition to sharing the same producer Dan Nigro, they also share a love of Taylor Swift's music.

After publicly gushing about the "Cardigan" singer during various interviews and performances, Swift enlisted Rodrigo and Gray to promote her rerecorded Fearless album in April 2021.

Since then, the duo has given us various peeks of their sweet bond, including going to Halloween parties together, supporting each other's music, and hanging out at award shows like the 2021 American Music Awards.

"We're just pals and I think he's so brilliant," Rodrigo told Captial FM of her friendship with Gray.

Gray shared similar sentiments during an interview on Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, saying, "She's just the best. I love her so much. We have tons of fun together. She reminds me a lot of my little sister. We very much are siblings in every single way I could think of."

In honor of their cute friendship, see more photos of them hanging out ahead.

March 2021: Swiftie Status

olivia rodrigo and conan gray Credit: olivia rodrigo/ instagram

Ahead of the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version), Rodrigo and Gray met up for a listening session. Rodrigo shared a cute snap of them listening to the album with the caption, "Conan and Olivia listening to 'you all over me' but it's a renaissance painting."

April 2021: Jamming Out to Fearless (Taylor's Version)

To help Taylor Swift celebrate the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version), both Gray and Rodrigo recorded short videos of them dancing and singing along to Swift's versions of "White Horse" and "You Belong With Me."

June 2021: Sour Prom

conan gray Credit: conan gray/ instagram

During Rodrigo's Sour Prom concert, Gray made a special appearance alongside the singer's friends Lydia Night, Iris Apatow, and Madison Hu.

September: Getting in the Halloween Spirit

Iris Apatow, Conan Gray, Olivia Rodrigo, Lexie Jayy attend "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Credit: Andrew Leos/Universal Studios Hollywood

The friends enjoyed a night out as they attended Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with Iris Apatow and Lexie Jayy. The following month, Rodrigo and Gray attended Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun's star-studded Halloween party. Rodrigo, who dressed up as Elvira Hancock from Scarface, shared a video of her dancing with Gray at the party on Instagram.

November: Supporting Each Other at Award Shows

olivia rodrigo and conan gray Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty