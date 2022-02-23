Olivia Rodrigo Says She Already Has a Title for Her Next Album: 'Excited to Create a New Era'

Olivia Rodrigo is ready for whatever's coming next.

Though the pop superstar, 19, is still enjoying the success of her debut album Sour, she already has album No. 2 in the works, she confirmed in a new interview.

"I have a title for my next album and a few songs," she told Billboard. "It's really exciting to think about the next world that's coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."

Rodrigo — who will be honored as Woman of the Year at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2 — also explained that despite its success, Sour will not be receiving any sort of deluxe releases or bonus tracks, as she's happy to have the songs exist on their own.

"I chose not to do any bonus tracks or special editions because Sour just felt like such a distinct era in my life, and I felt like I wanted to give the songs and album time to breathe," she said. "And yeah, I'm excited to create a new era of my music. I really like the way the album existed as a body of work."

The Grammy-nominated singer is currently gearing up to go on tour starting in March, and will be making stops in smaller amphitheaters and concert halls across the U.S. and Europe through July.

"I think it's important not to skip steps in my career," she explained of eschewing larger arena locations. "And also, I'm just really excited to play these more intimate venues and get to know my fans on a deeper, more personal level."

Rodrigo kicked off 2021 with the release of her debut single "Drivers License" in January, which topped the charts for eight consecutive weeks, and became the year's first track to surpass 1 billion global streams.