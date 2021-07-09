Olivia Rodrigo Adds Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St Vincent as Writers on Hit 'Deja Vu'

Olivia Rodrigo has been open about how her "hero" Taylor Swift influences her music

Olivia Rodrigo is very vocal when it comes to Taylor Swift and the inspiration she draws from the pop star — and now the singer's putting it in writing.

The singer, 18, recently added Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent as co-writers for her latest single "Deja Vu," crediting them for the song, which appears on Rodrigo's debut album, Sour. The additions were made to the song's Spotify and TIDAL metadata, according to Rolling Stone.

Rodrigo opened up about how she looked at Swift's song "Cruel Summer" when she wrote "Deja Vu," calling Swift, 31, her "hero" and one of her biggest influences in music. In April, the singer broke down the concept of the hit track to the outlet.

"I wanted [the bridge] to be really high energy because the rest of the song is very serene and eerily calm," she explained to Rolling Stone. "But I wanted the last bridge to kind of go crazy and I love 'Cruel Summer,' it's one of my favorite songs ever. I love the harmonized yells she does. I feel like they're super electric and moving, so I wanted to do something like that."

Olivia rodrigo meets taylor swift Credit: Olivia rodrigo/instagram

Along with songwriter credits on "Deja Vu," Swift and Antonoff were also added to an additional track from Sour, "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back," which is sampled from Swift's "New Year's Day" on the Grammy-winning star's album Reputation.

As a clear fan of the singer, Rodrigo is hoping one day to truly collaborate with Swift on a song after meeting her idol backstage at the 2021 Brit Awards in May.

"I would just love to just be in a studio with Taylor," Rodrigo said on Apple Music 1's The Travis Mills Show earlier this year. "I don't even have to write with her. I just want to watch how she does it because I just think she's such a genius."

Olivia Rodrigo Credit: NBC

She continued, "She's totally my biggest idol and biggest songwriting inspiration. To have her blessing was really, really special."

In March, Rodrigo revealed that Swift had sent her a handwritten note and a sentimental ring as well.

"She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world," Rodrigo said during an interview with SiriusXM at the time. "Actually, last night — like literally 12 hours ago — I got a package from her with this handwritten note."