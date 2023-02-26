Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Pays Tribute at Memorial Service: 'My Heart Is Broken'

"My mom could find the beauty in everything," Chloe Lattanzi said of mother Olivia Newton-John during a state memorial service held in Australia on Sunday

Published on February 26, 2023 08:45 AM

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi is remembering her mom.

Lattanzi, 37, made an emotional appearance at the Newton-John's state memorial service in Australia on Sunday, where she paid tribute to her mother's loving nature and spoke candidly about how she is doing since her death.

Joined onstage by husband James Driskill, Lattanzi began her speech by telling those in attendance, "My heart is broken in two, the other half is with my mama. I know she's holding it for me until we meet again."

"I stand here before you so desperately, wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently, but the truth is I feel like a little girl lost without her mother," she continued. "She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan and the earth beneath my feet."

Added Lattanzi: "I know she's here, standing beside me and within me. I can hear her voice, [saying], 'You're safe, my darling. Don't be afraid. You're so much stronger than you think. Speak from your heart. That's all you have to do.' "

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John. Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Then sharing "some of my favorite memories of mama" with those before her, Lattanzi said, "I loved laughing with my mom, we shared the same cackle."

"She didn't tell dirty jokes, but she laughed the hardest at them," she continued. "… We loved watching our trashy TV shows together and immediately changed the channel when John [Easterling] walked in the room. We pretended we were watching educational shows about plant medicine."

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 26: Chloe Lattanzi delivers a tribute to her mother during the Memorial Service for Olivia Newton-John at Hamer Hall on February 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty

Lattanzi then said that Newton-John "could find the beauty in everything," noting, "My favorite thing to do was watch her watching the birds and the flowers, smelling her roses and the joy it brought to her face was a thing of beauty. I loved making her tea and then making it five times again until I got it right."

"I loved our snuggles. I would crawl into bed with her late at night, even until I was 20 years old. I loved the way she smelled, nothing felt safer to me. I loved writing music and singing with her and how she would always notice if I was slightly off-key," Lattanzi added with a laugh. "I love how she loved fully and completely."

Olivia Newton-John attends the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Olivia Newton-John. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Alongside Lattanzi, the memorial — which was live streamed and is now available to watch until March 5, saw Newton-John's husband Easterling, 70, also pay tribute to the star with a moving speech.

Delta Goodrem — who collaborated with Newton-John and played her in the 2018 Australian biopic miniseries: Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You — spoke at the event as well, and video tributes also poured in from various famous friends, including Elton John, Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton, Pink, Barry Gibb and Mariah Carey.

The service, organized by the singer's family and announced earlier this month, was available for the public to attend at Hamer Hall in Arts Centre Melbourne after registration for an invitation began on Feb. 10.

The event itself had been in the works since August, per CNN, when Daniel Andrews, Premier for the State of Victoria, tweeted about wanting to do something special to celebrate Newton-John's life — and her family agreed.

Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton John attends the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. The event helps fund cancer research and provide access to world-leading wellness and support care programs for patients within the ONJ Centre.
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John. Sam Tabone/WireImage

The service came months after the four-time Grammy winner died at age 73 following a 30-year journey with breast cancer. Easterling announced on the Grease star's death on her social media channels on Aug. 8.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote at the time. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

In September, Newton-John's friends and family remembered her at a memorial service in Southern California attended by John Travolta, Marie Osmond, Leeza Gibbons and Sir Cliff.

Other friends also made the trip from Australia for the service.

Lattanzi remembered her mother earlier this month in a TODAY show interview alongside Easterling, in which she discussed her grief and revealed the icon's last words to her before she died.

"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine,' " said Lattanzi, whom Newton-John shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

"I love my mom more than anything," she continued. "She's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Lattanzi, who held Easterling's hand during the interview, also talked about how much fans' love and support has helped her deal with her grief.

"It actually has been a life raft," she said. "It has felt like a big hug from the universe. And I'm very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."

