Olivia Newton-John to Be Honored in Official State Memorial in Australia: 'Eager to Celebrate'

The actress and singer died from breast cancer last August. She was 73

By
Published on February 3, 2023 06:25 PM
Olivia Newton-John attends the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Olivia Newton-John. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Olivia Newton-John's Australian fans will have a chance to pay tribute to the late star at a state memorial service in her childhood city of Melbourne, Australia.

The memorial — which was organized with the star's family — will take place at the Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne on Feb. 26, months after her death last August.

Tickets for the service will be free, though only a limited number are available. Beginning on Feb. 10, fans can register for the event at vic.gov.au/olivia-newton-john.

The event will feature special tributes from family and friends, along with a musical performance by Delta Goodrem who previously collaborated with Newton-John and played her in the 2018 Australian biopic miniseries: Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John was an inspiration to many around the world — her work in cancer research and treatment saved lives and changed lives and her music was the soundtrack to a generation," Daniel Andrews, Premier for the State of Victoria, said in a statement.

He added, "We know Victorians are eager to celebrate the life of a driving force in medical research and an icon of film and music, with a service befitting her international acclaim."

The memorial service has been in the works since August, per CNN, when Andrews tweeted about wanting to do something special to celebrate her life — and her family agreed.

On Aug. 8, the four-time Grammy winner and Xanadu star died at age 73 after a 30-year experience with breast cancer, John Easterling, her husband, announced on her social media channels.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Was an 'Angel on Earth,' Remember Friends: 'There Will Never Be Another Like Her'

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote at the time. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

In September, Newton-John's friends and family remembered her at a memorial service attended by John Travolta, Marie Osmond, Leeza Gibbons and Sir Cliff, her rep confirms. Other pals from Down Under also made the trip from Australia for the service.

"It was at a vineyard near her home in Southern California on the 21st," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "The family wanted this to be very quiet and private."

