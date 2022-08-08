Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'

Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John, a four-time Grammy winner and star of beloved movie musical Grease, died on Monday. She was 73.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," her husband, John Easterling, announced Monday on Newton-John's social media channels.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," continued the 70-year-old Amazon Herb Company founder. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Following the announcement, tributes to the Xanadu superstar came via social media from fellow celebrities, musicians and film stars.

John Travolta, who starred as Danny Zuko alongside Newton-John in Grease, posted a note on Instagram expressing love for his co-star, collaborator and longtime friend.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," wrote Travolta, 68, alongside a photo of Newton-John. "We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Frankie Valli, who sang the Grease title song and performed a string of concerts with Newton-John in 2016, spoke to PEOPLE on Monday about his memories with the actress and singer. "She was a great talent and certainly one of my favorites," said the legendary musician. "She will be missed."

"She loved Grease, and you could see it in the performance she gave... She never changed, in that she didn't come on like she was a star or better than anybody else, and those are the things I like about her," continued Valli. "She was a superstar, and she was one before Grease. She was selling records and having hits one right after the other. She will be missed, and I wish that we could have done more performances together."

Newton-John's longtime friend Richard Marx shared several photos of the pair together on Twitter, writing, "My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there's ever been. I'll miss you every day."

Marx's wife, Daisy Fuentes, also tweeted a tribute to the Grammy winner with a selfie of them together. "She was a childhood idol, a super talent, so brave, always elegant & one of the most beautiful souls I've ever met," wrote the 55-year-old actress and personality on Twitter. "RIP Olivia. Sending condolences, love & light to her family."

Musician Stephen Bishop posted a photo of himself presenting alongside Newton-John at the 1990 American Music Awards on Twitter, writing, "I am genuinely in shock right now, holding back tears. I was just notified that my sweet, kind, and shining star friend @olivianj has passed away."

The 70-year-old "On and On" performer continued, "Over the years, she has always been so sweet to me. Her talent was immeasurable. I'll miss you, Olivia. -Love always, your pal Bish."

Andy Cohen shared a video of Newton-John performing "Hopelessly Devoted to You" to his Instagram page alongside the caption, "Hopelessly Devoted to YOU, Olivia Newton-John. Rest In Peace, Queen. Thank you for the music."

Gabrielle Union shared her thoughts on the English performer's death via Twitter, revealing her love for Newton-John's work.

"'Grease' is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton-John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count," said the 49-year-old actress. "Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent."

Dionne Warwick, who's recorded and performed with Newton-John several times, most recently for a 2006 duet titled "Wishin' and Hopin'," shared her reaction to the news on Twitter.

"Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with," wrote Warwick, 81. "I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father."

Jane Seymour, a friend of Newton-John's for more than 40 years, shared two photos of them together on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note about the loss. "I'm devastated to hear that my dear friend Olivia has passed," said the actress, 71. "She was always a great friend and confidant to me. Olivia inspired everyone with her positive attitude to life and unfailing desire to help others.⁣⁣"

She continued, "I had the privilege of meeting her whilst living with her sister Rona when I first moved to the US. We became fast and lifelong friends. She was not only a brilliant musician, actress, and singer but a wonderful mother, wife, and sister. ⁣⁣The world has lost one of its brightest lights.⁣⁣ I will never forget you Livvy.⁣⁣ Love always Jane."

George Takei penned a heartfelt tribute to the musician and actress, writing on Twitter, "We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton-John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth."

Singer and actress Lea Salonga, known as the voice of both Jasmine in 1998's Aladdin and the titular character in 1998's Mulan, posted a tweet in remembrance of Newton-John. "Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John. Hers was one of the voices of my childhood. Deepest condolences to everyone she loved and loved her," she wrote.

James Gunn, director of films including Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, wrote about his unique relationship with Newton-John and her work. "Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid," tweeted the filmmaker. "I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace."

Mia Farrow tweeted her reaction, writing, "Very sad that lovely, talented, brave Olivia Newton-John has died. I never got to meet her, but everyone says she was wonderful- always kind."

Kate Hudson shared a video of herself singing "Hopelessly Devoted to You" to her 3½-year old daughter Rani Rose, writing, "Olivia Newton-John❤️ There are a handful of people in my life who inspired me to lock myself in my bedroom and sing from the top of my lungs in the mirror. Mimicking every move she made, wishing I could hit those clean high notes and striving to try with my little rasp. What a lovely light of a human. She was an inspiration to me as I dreamed of what my performers life ahead may be. Thank you for sharing your light to the world as it moved and shaped little girls like me. May we all today sing for Olivia and celebrate her courageous years of fighting. Love and Light 💫"

Hugh Jackman paid tribute to his "first crush," writing on Instagram, "I'm devastated to hear the news that @therealonj has passed away. One of the great privileges of my life was getting to know her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I've known … she was one of the most open-hearted, generous and funny. She was a one-of-a-kind spirit. It's no secret Olivia was my first crush. I kissed her (poster) every night before bed. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come. A fighter for healing from cancer that knows no bounds. I love you Olivia."

New Zealand-born Australian and American dancer Peta Murgatroyd posted about the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "This has done me over today. An Aussie icon and legend, there will never be another. This is so tragic. RIP the beloved Sandy."

Daniel Dae Kim took to Twitter and wrote about his admiration for the multi Platinum-selling artist: "Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush. Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John."

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown expressed a shocked reaction to Newton-John's death on Twitter. "Olivia Newton-John has died. That's it. I'm done guys. Heartbroken doesn't even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her," she wrote. "I hate this so much. She was only 73. What is going on?! #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn."

Julianne Hough, who portrayed Sandy in Fox's Grease: Live in 2016, posted several photos with Newton-John to Instagram alongside a sweet caption. "Like so many, Olivia has always been my hero," wrote the performer, 34. "Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first but it was her heart that truly captured mine. Forever an icon and legend!"

Marlee Matlin, who starred alongside Newton-John in 1996's It's My Party, posted a photo of the film's cast on Twitter and penned a tribute to the icon: "I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton-John. I remember being so star-struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on 'It's My Party.' RIP dear, sweet Olivia."

Jane Lynch, who performed "Physical" alongside Newton-John on Glee, reposted Marx's tweet and wrote, "ONJ. Angel."

Newton-John is survived by her daughter Lattanzi, Easterling, sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.