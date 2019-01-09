Olivia Newton-John Is Recuperating from Cancer Treatments with Herbs and Cannabis: Source

Olivia Newton John is continuing to stay positive as she faces breast cancer.

Last week, the 70-year-old Grease actress — who announced in 2017 that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to her back — reassured fans that she was doing just fine after tabloid reports circulated claiming she was on her deathbed.

A source close to Newton-John tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that while the “absurd” reports “scared” her family and friends, she is indeed “doing great” and recuperating from her cancer treatments. Newton-John, a proponent of pairing traditional medicine with holistic wellness methods, has long credited the use of herbs and cannabis with feeling her best.

“That’s a major part of her treatment and recovery,” the source says. “A lot of the reason she’s looking and feeling so great has to do with the holistic stuff she’s doing. She has always been about healing the body, mind and spirit.”

After finishing a recent series of medical treatments in California, the source says Newton-John “took a couple of months off to get herself back to strength” and adds that “she’s going to constantly be going through treatments, but she’s doing well.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction. After first beating the disease, Newton-John became an advocate for breast cancer research and early detection.

In May 2017, doctors diagnosed Newton-John with stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. The star initially postponed the first half of her concert tour because of severe back pain from what she thought was sciatica, but further tests discovered it was actually cancer that had spread.