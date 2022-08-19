01 of 13 Commemorative Edition, 2022 Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John — who died on Aug. 8 at the age of 73 — appeared on the cover of PEOPLE 12 times throughout her career. The honorary 13th is below, a commemorative edition about her life available on newsstands and Amazon.com now. Read on for a look at the rest of her notable PEOPLE magazine moments.

02 of 13 'Hottest New Pipes in Pop,' 1975 With her music career taking off, Newton-John scored a solo spot on this February cover.

03 of 13 'Moving Like Greased Lightning,' 1978 The movie-musical Grease sent her star rising even higher, and earned the actress her second cover.

04 of 13 'Roller Mania,' 1979 A joyous Newton-John was the perfect person to illustrate a fun new celeb trend: rollerskating!

05 of 13 'Andy & Olivia,' 1980 Collaborator Andy Gibb joined Newton-John on a cover that teased a tell-all with the Bee Gees heartthrob.

06 of 13 'Olivia,' 1982 Her mega-hit "Physical" was the inspo for this on-trend early '80s cover shoot.

07 of 13 'What's Hot This Fall,' 1982 For her second 1982 cover, Newton-John modeled fall trends and talked up her next career moves.

08 of 13 'Olivia & Travolta,' 1983 Newton-John reunited with Grease costar John Travolta for Two of a Kind, and while the project didn't hit, fans of the pair surely loved their cute cover shoot.

09 of 13 'Olivia's Baby,' 1985 Newton-John's then-husband Matt Lattanzi joined her for this sweet pregnancy reveal — she was expecting daughter Chloe at the time!

10 of 13 'Surviving Breast Cancer,' 1998 Newton-John didn't return to the cover of PEOPLE for 13 years, coming back in the late '90s to join other famous women who'd had breast cancer for a special report about the disease and its effects.

11 of 13 'Olivia's Triumph,' 2000 In her later years, Newton-John was as known for her work as she was for her illness and her advocacy. In 2000, she sat down to talk about her breast cancer journey — and happier milestones in life.

12 of 13 'How She's Staying Strong,' 2017 Newton-John had a recurrence of cancer in 2017, and opened up to PEOPLE about how she was "totally confident" in her path forward.