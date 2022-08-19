Entertainment Music See All of Olivia Newton-John's PEOPLE Covers The beloved actress graced the cover of PEOPLE 12 times throughout her lengthy career By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 19, 2022 02:17 PM Share Tweet Pin Email 01 of 13 Commemorative Edition, 2022 Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John — who died on Aug. 8 at the age of 73 — appeared on the cover of PEOPLE 12 times throughout her career. The honorary 13th is below, a commemorative edition about her life available on newsstands and Amazon.com now. Read on for a look at the rest of her notable PEOPLE magazine moments. 02 of 13 'Hottest New Pipes in Pop,' 1975 With her music career taking off, Newton-John scored a solo spot on this February cover. 03 of 13 'Moving Like Greased Lightning,' 1978 The movie-musical Grease sent her star rising even higher, and earned the actress her second cover. 04 of 13 'Roller Mania,' 1979 A joyous Newton-John was the perfect person to illustrate a fun new celeb trend: rollerskating! 05 of 13 'Andy & Olivia,' 1980 Collaborator Andy Gibb joined Newton-John on a cover that teased a tell-all with the Bee Gees heartthrob. 06 of 13 'Olivia,' 1982 Her mega-hit "Physical" was the inspo for this on-trend early '80s cover shoot. 07 of 13 'What's Hot This Fall,' 1982 For her second 1982 cover, Newton-John modeled fall trends and talked up her next career moves. 08 of 13 'Olivia & Travolta,' 1983 Newton-John reunited with Grease costar John Travolta for Two of a Kind, and while the project didn't hit, fans of the pair surely loved their cute cover shoot. 09 of 13 'Olivia's Baby,' 1985 Newton-John's then-husband Matt Lattanzi joined her for this sweet pregnancy reveal — she was expecting daughter Chloe at the time! 10 of 13 'Surviving Breast Cancer,' 1998 Newton-John didn't return to the cover of PEOPLE for 13 years, coming back in the late '90s to join other famous women who'd had breast cancer for a special report about the disease and its effects. 11 of 13 'Olivia's Triumph,' 2000 In her later years, Newton-John was as known for her work as she was for her illness and her advocacy. In 2000, she sat down to talk about her breast cancer journey — and happier milestones in life. 12 of 13 'How She's Staying Strong,' 2017 Newton-John had a recurrence of cancer in 2017, and opened up to PEOPLE about how she was "totally confident" in her path forward. 13 of 13 'A Life of Love and Courage,' 2022 Fans were left brokenhearted in August of 2022 when Newton-John died at the age of 73, after decades of cancer treatments. "Olivia personified grace and goodness. No artifice, no affectation, just an authentic, beautiful and unending source of generosity and love," said her friend, Leeza Gibbons. "There will never be another like her — a true angel on Earth."