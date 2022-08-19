See All of Olivia Newton-John's PEOPLE Covers

The beloved actress graced the cover of PEOPLE 12 times throughout her lengthy career 

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan

Published on August 19, 2022 02:17 PM
01 of 13

Commemorative Edition, 2022

olivia newton john People covers

Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John — who died on Aug. 8 at the age of 73 — appeared on the cover of PEOPLE 12 times throughout her career. The honorary 13th is below, a commemorative edition about her life available on newsstands and Amazon.com now. Read on for a look at the rest of her notable PEOPLE magazine moments.

02 of 13

'Hottest New Pipes in Pop,' 1975

olivia newton john People covers

With her music career taking off, Newton-John scored a solo spot on this February cover.

03 of 13

'Moving Like Greased Lightning,' 1978

olivia newton john People covers

The movie-musical Grease sent her star rising even higher, and earned the actress her second cover.

04 of 13

'Roller Mania,' 1979

olivia newton john People covers

A joyous Newton-John was the perfect person to illustrate a fun new celeb trend: rollerskating!

05 of 13

'Andy & Olivia,' 1980

olivia newton john People covers

Collaborator Andy Gibb joined Newton-John on a cover that teased a tell-all with the Bee Gees heartthrob.

06 of 13

'Olivia,' 1982

olivia newton john People covers

Her mega-hit "Physical" was the inspo for this on-trend early '80s cover shoot.

07 of 13

'What's Hot This Fall,' 1982

olivia newton john People covers

For her second 1982 cover, Newton-John modeled fall trends and talked up her next career moves.

08 of 13

'Olivia & Travolta,' 1983

olivia newton john People covers

Newton-John reunited with Grease costar John Travolta for Two of a Kind, and while the project didn't hit, fans of the pair surely loved their cute cover shoot.

09 of 13

'Olivia's Baby,' 1985

olivia newton john People covers

Newton-John's then-husband Matt Lattanzi joined her for this sweet pregnancy reveal — she was expecting daughter Chloe at the time!

10 of 13

'Surviving Breast Cancer,' 1998

olivia newton john People covers

Newton-John didn't return to the cover of PEOPLE for 13 years, coming back in the late '90s to join other famous women who'd had breast cancer for a special report about the disease and its effects.

11 of 13

'Olivia's Triumph,' 2000

olivia newton john People covers

In her later years, Newton-John was as known for her work as she was for her illness and her advocacy. In 2000, she sat down to talk about her breast cancer journey — and happier milestones in life.

12 of 13

'How She's Staying Strong,' 2017

olivia newton john People covers

Newton-John had a recurrence of cancer in 2017, and opened up to PEOPLE about how she was "totally confident" in her path forward.

13 of 13

'A Life of Love and Courage,' 2022

Olivia Newton John Cover Rollout

Fans were left brokenhearted in August of 2022 when Newton-John died at the age of 73, after decades of cancer treatments.

"Olivia personified grace and goodness. No artifice, no affectation, just an authentic, beautiful and unending source of generosity and love," said her friend, Leeza Gibbons. "There will never be another like her — a true angel on Earth."

