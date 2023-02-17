Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Recalls Her Mom's Sentimental Last Words to Her

The late Grease icon's daughter told the Today show her mother was "making jokes" until the end

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 10:09 AM
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John. Photo: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Olivia Newton-John's daughter is recalling her last moments with her mother, six months after the music star's death in August 2022.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show that aired Friday, Chloe Lattanzi — who appeared in the chat alongside Newton-John's husband John Easterlingdiscussed her grief and revealed the Grease icon's last words to her before she passed away at the age of 73.

"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine,' " said Lattanzi, who Newton-John shared with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

"I love my mom more than anything," continued the 37-year-old. "She's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Lattanzi, who held Eastelring's hand during the interview, also discussed how much fans' love and support has helped her deal with her grief.

"It actually has been a life raft,' Lattanzi said. "It has felt like a big hug from the universe. And I'm very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."

Meanwhile, Easterling, who married Newton-John in 2008, revealed how he still speaks out loud to his late wife.

Asked by Kotb when he feels her "the most now," Easterling said "late at night or early in the morning."

Olivia Newton-John (R) and John Easterling attend the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event
John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"And then you'll know I'll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud," he explained.

Easterling added, "Every day, I miss Olivia terribly. And yet every day I'm really super grateful that I had 15 wonderful years with this extraordinary human being."

The Xanadu star passed on Aug. 8, five years after she announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer which had metastasized to the sacrum.

The four-time Grammy Award winner revealed her first diagnosis with breast cancer in 1992.

On the day Newton-John's passing was announced by Easterling on her social media accounts, her daughter posted a series of photos of the duo together over the years. Just three days before, Lattanzi shared a shot of the pair posing together in a field.

"I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj 💋💕👯‍♀️," she captioned the post on her Instagram page.

