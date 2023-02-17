Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Recalls Her Mom's Sentimental Last Words to Her

Olivia Newton-John's daughter is recalling her last moments with her mother, six months after the music star's death in August 2022.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show that aired Friday, Chloe Lattanzi — who appeared in the chat alongside Newton-John's husband John Easterling — discussed her grief and revealed the Grease icon's last words to her before she passed away at the age of 73.

"The last words she could say to me was, 'My sunshine,' " said Lattanzi, who Newton-John shared with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi. "And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes."

"I love my mom more than anything," continued the 37-year-old. "She's my mama, you know? She's not Olivia Newton-John to me, but I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John for so many people."

Lattanzi, who held Eastelring's hand during the interview, also discussed how much fans' love and support has helped her deal with her grief.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It actually has been a life raft,' Lattanzi said. "It has felt like a big hug from the universe. And I'm very grateful for all of the people who reached out to us and extended their heart and their connection."

Meanwhile, Easterling, who married Newton-John in 2008, revealed how he still speaks out loud to his late wife.

Asked by Kotb when he feels her "the most now," Easterling said "late at night or early in the morning."

John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"And then you'll know I'll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud," he explained.

Easterling added, "Every day, I miss Olivia terribly. And yet every day I'm really super grateful that I had 15 wonderful years with this extraordinary human being."

The Xanadu star passed on Aug. 8, five years after she announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer which had metastasized to the sacrum.

The four-time Grammy Award winner revealed her first diagnosis with breast cancer in 1992.

On the day Newton-John's passing was announced by Easterling on her social media accounts, her daughter posted a series of photos of the duo together over the years. Just three days before, Lattanzi shared a shot of the pair posing together in a field.

"I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj 💋💕👯‍♀️," she captioned the post on her Instagram page.