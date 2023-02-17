Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Says He Still Speaks to Her 'Out Loud'

John Easterling is opening up about his late wife Olivia Newton-John six months after her death in August 2022 at the age of 73.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show that aired Friday, Easterling — who appeared in the chat alongside Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi — discussed the grief over his loss, nothing that he still feels the Grease icon's presence and talks to her, too.

Asked by Kotb when he feels her "the most now," Easterling said "late at night or early in the morning."

"And then you'll know I'll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud," he explained.

Easterling, who held Lattanzi's hand during the interview, continued, "A guy I was flying with said, 'You know, John, when you're lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both.' And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward."

John Easterling and Chloe Lattanzi. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

This marks Easterling and Lattanzi's — who the Xanadu star shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi — first TV interview since the star passed on Aug. 8, five years after she announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer which had metastasized to the sacrum.

In 1992, the four-time Grammy Award winner revealed her first diagnosis with breast cancer. Her journey — which included a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction — ultimately lead to the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne.

Easterling announced his wife's death on her social media channels. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote at the time.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Newton-John is due to be honored in an official state memorial in Australia next week.

The memorial service, which was organized by the star's family, will take place in her childhood city of Melbourne on Feb. 26.