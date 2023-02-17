Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Says He Still Speaks to Her 'Out Loud'

The late Grease icon's husband told the Today show he feels her most "late at night or early in the morning"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 07:28 AM
Olivia Newton-John (R) and John Easterling attend the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

John Easterling is opening up about his late wife Olivia Newton-John six months after her death in August 2022 at the age of 73.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show that aired Friday, Easterling — who appeared in the chat alongside Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzidiscussed the grief over his loss, nothing that he still feels the Grease icon's presence and talks to her, too.

Asked by Kotb when he feels her "the most now," Easterling said "late at night or early in the morning."

"And then you'll know I'll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud," he explained.

Easterling, who held Lattanzi's hand during the interview, continued, "A guy I was flying with said, 'You know, John, when you're lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both.' And that was very empowering and very powerful for me, and, you know, and gave a way forward."

John Easterling and Chloe Lattanzi attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala
John Easterling and Chloe Lattanzi. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This marks Easterling and Lattanzi's — who the Xanadu star shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi — first TV interview since the star passed on Aug. 8, five years after she announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer which had metastasized to the sacrum.

In 1992, the four-time Grammy Award winner revealed her first diagnosis with breast cancer. Her journey — which included a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction — ultimately lead to the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne.

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Olivia Newton-John After Her Death at 73

Easterling announced his wife's death on her social media channels. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote at the time.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Newton-John is due to be honored in an official state memorial in Australia next week.

The memorial service, which was organized by the star's family, will take place in her childhood city of Melbourne on Feb. 26.

Related Articles
Olivia Newton-John attends the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Olivia Newton-John to Be Honored in Official State Memorial in Australia: 'Eager to Celebrate'
Singer Olivia Newton-John (L) and husband John Easterling attend the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on May 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
John Easterling Recalls One of His First Vacations with Olivia Newton-John on Late Wife's Birthday
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bei/Shutterstock (5127852u) Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing 'Grease' 20th Anniversary Re-Release Party March 15, 1998: Los Angeles, CA Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing 'Grease' 20th Anniversary Re-Release Party Photo ® Berliner Studio/BEImages
Stockard Channing Remembers Late 'Grease' Costar Olivia Newton-John: 'I Will Miss Her Enormously'
Olivia Newton-John in Sydney, Australia - 17 Jan 2012
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: The Star and 'Grease' Icon Dies of Breast Cancer
Olivia Newton-John
Why Olivia Newton-John Was Given a Damehood by Queen Elizabeth
Olivia Newton-John (R) and John Easterling attend the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Olivia Newton John's Husband John Easterling Shares an Emotional Tribute on Social Media: 'Onward'
Pop music diva Mariah Carey(L) hugs singer-actress Olivia Newton John(R) who presented Carey with a special award during the 27th Annual American Music Awards 17 January 2000 in Los Angeles. Carey is only the third recipient of the "Award of Achievement" in the show's history, joining Michael Jackson and Prince.
Mariah Carey Remembers Singing with Olivia Newton-John in Sweet Tribute: 'Honestly, I Love You'
Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John's 30-Year Cancer Journey: Inside Her Work to Champion Cancer Research and Wellness
Grease
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls
newton-john-travolta-7-2000.jpg
John Travolta Remembers 'Grease' Costar Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'I Love You So Much'
Olivia Newton John Cover Rollout
Leeza Gibbons Shares Touching Final Text from Olivia Newton-John: 'I'm Such a Lucky Person'
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Singer Chloe Lattanzi (L) and her mother, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Xanadu" with the world premiere of their music video "You Have to Believe" at Share Nightclub on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Continues Her Mom's Work in Raising Cancer Awareness: 'The Torch Has Been Passed'
Paramount Pictures; olivia newton john; grease
Watch Olivia Newton-John Reminisce About Her Iconic 'Grease' Outfit in Intimate Interview
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Olivia Newton-John (R) and John Easterling attend the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling's Relationship: A Look Back
Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John's First Mammogram Didn't Detect Breast Cancer: 'Trust Your Instincts'