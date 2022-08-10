Olivia Newton John's Husband John Easterling Shares an Emotional Tribute on Social Media: 'Onward'

John Easterling is speaking out about his love for his late wife Olivia Newton-John, who died of breast cancer on Monday morning.

In a heartfelt message shared on Newton-John's Instagram page Wednesday, Easterling paid tribute to their love, her character and thanked fans for the love and support fans have given the pair.

"Olivia, our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to 'work' on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever," Easterling wrote.

"At Olivia's deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I've ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible," he continued. "It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the willpower to move things into the light."

He concluded, "Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward. Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way. Onward Ho John Easterling."

Newton-John died Monday at age 73, five years after announcing she had breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum.

Easterling announced her death shortly after, saying she was surrounded by family and friends at her ranch in Southern California.

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling. David Livingston/Getty

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," his statement read. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

The Grease star and Easterling got married in June 2008, though they first met through a friend in the early '90s. The couple ended up trying the knot twice: they eloped in an Incan spiritual ceremony held on a mountaintop outside of Peru, then the two returned to Florida and said "I do" again on the beach in front of friends and family.

Easterling, a natural-health businessman shared her interest in spirituality and holistic cures. Additionally, he was by her side after her breast cancer diagnosis, supporting her at numerous benefits and cancer walks. They even joined forces to launch the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in 2020 in order to continue to support research into plant medicine for cancer.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, PEOPLE spoke to TV personality Leeza Gibbons about their 30-plus-year friendship, and Gibbons said that despite her ups and downs, Newton-John achieved "everything she wanted."

"She got a true love affair and soulmate in her husband John Easterling; a successful Cancer and Wellness Center to carry out her legacy; a close relationship with the light of her life, her daughter Chloe, and final, peaceful days at the secluded ranch she loved."