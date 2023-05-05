Olivia Newton-John Duets with Dolly Parton on 'Jolene' as Her Final Recording: 'I Loved Every Moment'

Newton-John's posthumous album, Just the Two of Us — the Duets Collection Volume One, is out now

By
Published on May 5, 2023 05:50 PM

Beloved singer and Grease actress Olivia Newton-John left a gift for fans behind before she died last August.

On Friday, unreleased recordings of the late singer were compiled in an album titled Just the Two of Us — the Duets Collection Volume One. The 17-track album features her final recording, a duet with Dolly Parton on her hit song "Jolene," along with much more.

"My first memory of Olivia was when her song 'Let Me Be There' was a hit. I have loved her ever since," Parton, 77, said in a press release. "We had many occasions that we got to share together, either backstage or performing on the same shows, and I loved every moment that I ever got to spend with her. I've always been inspired by her grit, tenderness, willingness, and determination."

"My last memory of Olivia was when I sang with her on my song 'Jolene'," she added. "Olivia, may you rest in peace. You left a spot that no one else will ever fill."

Dame Olivia Newton-John, Dolly Pardon
Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty

In a video from the recording session, Parton says she's "so excited" to be working with one of her "favorites of all time."

"We've always stayed close through the years and I am just so proud to be a part of this duet project that she's doing," the country music star added.

Dame Olivia Newton-John, Dolly Pardon
Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John. Green Hill Productions

Then, in a short clip of Newton-John in the studio, she says, "I'm excited. I've always wanted to work with Dolly." She then goes on to integrate her angelic vocals into the classic track.

Aside from her collaboration with the "Island in the Stream" singer, Newton-John also included duets with stars like Mariah Carey on "Hopelessly Devoted to You," longtime friend John Travolta on "Take a Chance," daughter Chloe Lattanzi on "Window in the Wall," David Foster on "The Best of Me" and many more.

"I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to 'Hopelessly Devoted to You.' This is a moment I will never ever forget,'" Carey, 54, said in the press release.

Dame Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John album cover. Green Hill Productions

Meanwhile, Lattanzi said that she always knew she wanted to sing with her mom.

"After my mom played the song for me, I knew I wanted to record it, not only because it was with my mom but I felt the lyrics and message might help people see things from another perspective," Lattanzi said. "We are all part of the same human race and if we listen to each other, respect each other and love each other — for both our likenesses and our differences — we might just understand each other a lot more."

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Honored at State Memorial Service in Australia by Family and Celebrity Friends

Just the Two of Us — the Duets Collection Volume One is out now.

Newton-John died in August at age 73 after a 30-year journey with breast cancer. Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on her social media channels at the time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

