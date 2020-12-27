Olivia Newton-John Shares Encouraging Holiday Message amid Pandemic: 'We'll Get Through This'

"I hope that 2021 brings us new things and better news," Olivia Newton-John said

Olivia Newton-John is spreading some positivity this holiday season.

On Christmas Day, the singer, 72, shared a video with her fans on social media, encouraging them to keep their "spirits up" amid the unprecedented year with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has forced many to celebrate the holidays alone this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hello everyone! I just want to wish you all the happiest and healthiest holiday season. I hope that 2021 brings us new things and better news," Newton-John said. "Just keep your spirits up and think positive thoughts. We’ll get through this, this too will pass. Much love to you all."

Last week, the Grease star shared a sweet photo of herself sharing a smooch with husband John Easterling, adding a mistletoe sticker over the photo while informing her fans about the plant's health benefits.

"While everyone is preparing for the holidays, did you know that mistletoe isn’t just for getting a kiss from that special someone at Christmas?" she wrote. "Mistletoe has had a long history of medicinal applications for centuries and, modern day scientists are now exploring its use as a treatment for colon cancer!"

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and overcame cancer again in 2013. But in May 2017, she was told cancer had metastasized and spread to her bones.

Speaking to reporters in January, the actress said that she doesn’t see it "as a battle."

"I’m winning over it well and that’s how I see it," she said. "I don’t think about it a lot, to be honest. Denial is a really good thing and I’m getting stronger and better all the time! I’m doing well!"

In October, she announced that she was launching the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, an organization whose mission is to support research for "kinder and more effective ways of preventing, treating and curing all cancers, including plant medicine and other therapies," she told her followers.