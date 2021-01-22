The mother-daughter duo previously released "You Have to Believe," a remake of Newton-John's #1 single "Magic" from Xanadu, in 2015

Olivia Newton-John and Daughter Chloe Release New Duet Together Called 'The Window in the Wall'

Olivia Newton-John is hoping to spread a message of love through song, and is doing so with the help of someone who is close to her heart.

On Friday, the 72-year-old singer and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, released a sweet collaboration with one another, titled "The Window in the Wall."

The piano-laden ballad, which comes with its own accompanying music video, finds the mother-daughter duo crooning about healing amid unprecedented times in the world.

"Has this world forgotten how to love? / Are we blinded by the hate we let inside? / No one's giving in or giving up / The lines are drawn and there's no compromise," the pair sing on the opening of the track, before adding, "This isn't who we are / It's time for us to start / Looking for a window in the wall."

Produced by six-time Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb, "The Window in the Wall" marks the latest collaboration from Newton-John and Lattanzi, 35 — who is the Grease star's daughter with actor Matt Lattanzi.

The two previously released "You Have to Believe," a remake of Newton-John's #1 single "Magic" from Xanadu, which was released in 2015. The rebooted track features additional lyrics from Lattanzi and reached #1 on the Billboard Dance Club chart.

"I've always enjoyed singing duets more than singing on my own and when I first heard this song, I knew immediately that I wanted to sing it with my daughter Chloe," Newton-John said in a press release. "The lyrics and melody really resonated with me and I hoped Chloe would feel the same way – and luckily she did!"

"There is always something special about singing with my daughter," Newton-John added of her child. "She not only has a gorgeous voice, she's an amazing musician with tremendous instincts as a singer."

Newton-John and Lattanzi previously teased the track's arrival prior to its release in posts shared to their respective Instagram accounts earlier in the week.

Sharing a photo of the song's cover art, Newton-John wrote, "Working with my daughter @chloelattanziofficial is so special to me! We hope you enjoy our new song 'Window in the Wall' releasing this Friday," alongside her post.

Meanwhile, Lattanzi shared the same image on her own social media account, adding a message of her own as she reflected on working alongside her famous mother.