"It's scary. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't scary," Olivia Newton-John told Australia's 60 Minutes in a new interview as she faces breast cancer

Olivia Newton-John Reveals She Was Unable to Walk After Cancer Relapse – and She's Using Marijuana to Ease Pain

“I can walk, but I can’t go long distances,” Newton-John revealed in a new interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes, as excerpted by Entertainment Tonight. “But I’ll get there, because I couldn’t walk at all a month or so ago.”

In May, doctors diagnosed Newton-John with breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. The star initially postponed the first half of her concert tour because of severe back pain from what she thought was sciatica, but further tests discovered it was actually cancer that spread.

Now, she told 60 Minutes, “I need to get through this, I have lots to do. But of course, it’s scary. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t scary. It was, but I felt very sure that I would get through it.”

The 68-year-old said that the “hardest thing” has been her pain level, admitting that trying to do shows was “really agonizing.”

Now, she’s been treating the pain with medical marijuana her husband John Easterling grows.

“I’ll be fine,” said Newton-John. “There have been a lot of women who have had reoccurrences and continue on with their lives to be old ladies, and that’s my vision.”

In early August, Newton-John told fans she was “feeling great” and would be returning to the road. Later in the month she performed at the Victory Theatre – the first in a series of concert dates that will keep her on the road until December.