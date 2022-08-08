Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling's Relationship: A Look Back

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling's love was a match made in heaven.

On Aug. 8, Easterling announced the heartbreaking news that the actress had died at age 73 of breast cancer.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote on Instagram.

The couple first met through a friend sometime in the early '90s but didn't date until 15 years later. Easterling, a natural-health businessman, shared Newton-John's interest in spirituality and holistic cures, and Easterling helped Newton-John manage her cancer symptoms with medicinal marijuana he grew himself.

After going public with their romance in 2007, the two tied the knot (twice) in June 2008. After eloping to be wed in an Incan spiritual ceremony held on a mountaintop outside of Peru, the two returned to Florida and said "I do" again on the beach in front of friends and family.

Over the years, the two have shown their love for each other on social media and at various events, including red carpet appearances with Newton-John's Grease costar John Travolta.

Additionally, Easterling was by Newton-John's side after her breast cancer diagnosis, supporting her at numerous benefits and cancer walks. They even joined forces to launch the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in 2020 in order to continue to support research into plant medicine for cancer.

Take a look back at the couple's relationship through the years.

2007: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling start dating

15 years after their first meeting, Newton-John and Easterling started dating sometime in 2007 after falling in love during a trip to the Amazon.

July 10, 2007: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling attend their first event together

The couple later went public with their romance as they attended the opening of XANADU on Broadway, marking one of their first official events together.

Jan. 19, 2008: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling attend the G'Day USA Gala with John Travolta

Newton-John had a sweet reunion with her Grease costar Travolta as she attended the G'Day USA Gala alongside Easterling. The trio was all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

April 7, 2008: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling participate in the Great Walk to Beijing

Before tying the knot, Newton-John and Easterling took part in the Great Walk to Beijing to raise money and awareness for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Centre.

June 2008: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling get married

After secretly tying the knot in Peru on June 21, the couple got married again in Florida on June 30.

Aside from telling her daughter, Newton-John kept her nuptials a secret from her family until the couple hosted a July 4 barbeque at her home in Malibu.

"It was the one thing I could keep private," she told PEOPLE at the time. "That's how we wanted it because my life is so public."

Nov. 24, 2008: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling support Hugh Jackman at the Australia premiere

Newton-John showed support for her friend Hugh Jackman as she and Easterling attended the premiere of his film Australia. The couple was spotted posing for photos on the red carpet alongside Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Sept. 30, 2009: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling attend Olivia Newton-John & Friends in Concert

Easterling was by Newton-John's side as she hosted a fundraising gala event in Sydney, Australia as part of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre.

Jan. 16, 2010: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling attend G'Day USA Gala with John Travolta

The couple joined forces with Travolta again as they attended the 2020 G'Day USA Gala together.

Sept. 9, 2010: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling step out with her daughter

Newton-John and Easterling shared a sweet moment with the actress' daughter Chloe Lattanzi, whom she shares with ex Matt Lattanzi, as they attended the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival.

Dec. 10, 2013: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling attend the American Country Awards

The two attended the American Country Awards together in coordinating black jackets. During the show, Newton-John appeared on stage as a presenter as she honored Taylor Swift with the first-ever worldwide artist award.

Jan. 23, 2016: John Easterling supports Olivia Newton-John as she's honored at the Black & White Ball

Easterling was by Newton-John's side as the Nevada Ballet Theatre honored the actress with the woman of the year award at the Black & White Ball.

Oct. 12, 2016: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling open up about their love to PEOPLE

During an interview with PEOPLE, Newton-John opened up about finding love with Easterling after her ex-partner Patrick McDermott mysteriously went missing during a boating trip in 2005.

"I dated a little bit, but I wasn't expecting to fall in love with him — and then bam!" she said. Years later some reports alleged McDermott had faked his death and was found to be living in Mexico. While Newton-John said the entire ordeal was "traumatic," Easterling helped her move on.

"One of the hardest things is not knowing," says Newton-John of what actually happened to McDermott. "I'm very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic. I always tell my friends you're never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I'm grateful."

Nov. 2, 2016: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling attend the CMA Awards

The couple made another cute country music appearance together as they attended the CMA Awards in November 2016.

2017: John Easterling shares what he loves most about Olivia Newton-John

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2017, Easterling opened up about marveling at Newton-John's strength after finding out that her breast cancer had reappeared.

"She just has the capacity to love a lot of people like no one I've seen," he said. "It's just so comforting to see the outpouring of love coming back, the love and the prayer and the healing intentions coming from people all over the world to help complete that circle, that's in her message that she puts out and that's what's coming back so I think before long here in a couple of months she'll have a real story that will inspire so many people, you have to address this challenge at one point or another."

March 7, 2019: Olivia Newton-John shares how John Easterling has supported her during her cancer journey

Following her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis, Newton-John opened up about how her husband, a natural health entrepreneur, has been supporting her and helping her in her day-to-day.

"My husband hands me all these herbs every morning and makes me a green algae drink," she told PEOPLE. "He grows the plants and makes them into liquid for me. I take drops maybe four to five times a day."

She also shared that she's been enjoying taking time off and spending time with her family. "I've been working my whole life. Now, I'm getting up in the morning, feeding my cat and my dog and my husband, usually in that order. Just enjoying being a housewife."

Oct. 6, 2019: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling attend the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run

The couple was joined by Newton-John's daughter as they attended the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run in Melbourne, Australia, cuddling up for a sweet photo together.

October 2020: Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling launch the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund

In October 2020, the couple launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in order to continue to support research into plant medicine for cancer.

Aug. 8, 2022: John Easterling pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death

On Aug. 8, Easterling announced the sad news that Newton-John had died at age 73.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote on Instagram.

He continued, "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."