Olivia Newton-John Speaks Out After Reports She Has Just Weeks to Live

Olivia Newton-John has spoken out after claims she was on her deathbed.

After reports began circulating that the singer’s condition had taken a turn for the worse, with claims that her body was “shutting down” and that she only had “weeks” to live, Newton-John reassured her fans that she was doing just fine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video posted to her social media account on Wednesday, the 70-year-old Grease actress — who announced in 2017 she’d been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer that has spread to her back — borrowed the words of Mark Twain and explained that the recent claims were merely “greatly exaggerated” rumors.

“Happy New Year, everyone!” a bright and cheery Newton-John happily exclaimed in the clip. “I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote, and I’m doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible.”

“Thank you all for the wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” she added.

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

RELATED: Olivia Newton John’s Rep Denies Reports That Singer Only Has Weeks to Live: It’s ‘Crap’

Despite her diagnosis with stage 4 breast cancer, a representative for the iconic entertainer told PEOPLE earlier on Wednesday that the recent reports were “ridiculous” and “crap.”

Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, also spoke out on Instagram on Wednesday to clear up the mounting claims about her aunt’s health.

“Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs,” Goldsmith shared, along with a photo of her posing with Newton-John.

Goldsmith told Australia’s Seven Network that Newton-John had given her permission to speak out about her publicly, and that “you can rest assured she is going nowhere and in really good health. A sick rumor.”

Last week, RadarOnline claimed that Newton-John’s “bodily functions appear to be shutting down” and that she is “clinging to life” so that she can see her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, marry her longtime fiancé James Driskill in 2019. It also said Newton-John is spending her “final days” at her home in Santa Barbara with her husband of 10 years, John Easterling.

The report triggered a whirl of rumors on social media and in tabloid reports in Newton-John’s native Australia, including one which claims she has only “weeks” to live.

Olivia Newton-John Nic Gibson/Newspix/Getty

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John Reveals Secret Cancer Diagnosis in 2013: ‘I Just Decided to Keep It to Myself’

Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction. After beating the disease, Newton-John became an advocate for breast cancer research and early detection.

In May 2017, doctors diagnosed Newton-John with stage 4 breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. The star initially postponed the first half of her concert tour because of severe back pain from what she thought was sciatica, but further tests discovered it was actually cancer that spread.

Newton-John’s most recent diagnosis is her third bout with cancer, as she revealed in September that she had faced a return of the disease in private back in 2013.

RELATED VIDEO: How Olivia Newton-John Is Staying Strong After Metastatic Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In August, a tabloid report alleged that Newton-John canceled a handful of speaking engagements due to the progression of the illness — a claim that she herself denied.