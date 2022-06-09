Olivia Harrison to Publish Book of 20 Poems Dedicated to Late Husband George Harrison
Olivia Harrison, the wife of former Beatle George Harrison, will soon release a book of poems written in honor of her late husband.
Came the Lightening will include 20 poems written by Harrison to mark 20 years since George died of cancer at age 58 in November 2001.
"Here on the shore, 20 years later, my message in a bottle has reached dry land," she said in a statement. "Words about our life, his death but mostly love and our journey to the end."
The book, out June 21 via Genesis Publications, will find Harrison, 74, "reflect[ing] upon her life with George, [and] examining the intimacy of the emotional bond in their relationship through a memorable series of poems."
It will include an introduction written by famed director Martin Scorsese as well as a series of never-before-seen personal photographs and mementos curated by Harrison.
"Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm," Scorsese said in a statement. "She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography."
Photographers whose work will be featured include Mary McCartney, Henry Grossman, Sue Flood and Marcus Tomlinson. There will also be a drawing by Klaus Voorman, the artist and musician who famously designed the cover of the Beatles' 1966 album Revolver.
There will be 1,000 collector copies release of Came the Lightening, and 1,500 deluxe copies, all signed by Harrison.
Harrison married George in 1978, and they welcomed their son Dhani that same year.
She is a film producer who's previously worked to preserve her husband's legacy with films like Concert for George in 2003 and Scorsese's 2011 documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World.
She also contributed to the revised edition of George's 1980 memoir I Me Mine, which came out in 2017, and co-produced Peter Jackson's recent Get Back series.