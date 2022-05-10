Oklahoma-Born K-Pop Singer AleXa Wins First-Ever American Song Contest with 'Wonderland'

"I was holding hands with my mother and father, praying so hard for my dreams to come true," AleXa told Billboard after the American Song Contest finale

NBC's American Song Contest has named its first-ever winner!

On Monday, the Eurovision-inspired singing competition series aired its Season 1 finale, which saw the remaining 10 of 56 total acts perform in hopes of winning the coveted best original song title. In the end, Oklahoma-born K-pop singer AleXa emerged victorious with the electro-pop banger "Wonderland."

"Thank you so much to every single person working behind the scenes," the 25-year-old performer wrote on Twitter after the finale. "The songwriters, my fellow contestants, my friends, family, & loved ones…Zanybros & ZB Label…and my fellow Oklahomans- thank you for supporting me!! A.I TROOPERS I LOVE YOU!"

Similar to Eurovision, the voting process for American Song Contest sees 56 professional jurors, spaced out among 10 geographic locations around the United States, submit their votes. Each location has a live representative announce which contestant earned the ultimate score of 12 points, while lower point counts are quickly awarded onscreen.

Following the jury count, Allen Stone of Washington state was leading with 105 points for his song "A Little Bit of Both," while AleXa's "Wonderland" earned 60 points and placed fifth. However, viewers' votes were then added into the scores and changed the game — Oklahoma received 656 points and earned 710 in total, while Washington only scored 254 points and ultimately placed fifth, making AleXa the overall winner.

"I was a little nervous after the jury vote but knowing how the point system works out, I was holding hands with my mother and father, praying so hard for my dreams to come true," the 25-year-old performer and longtime Eurovision fan told Billboard after the finale. "Fortunately they did and I was lucky enough to win this competition."

After learning she'd won the season with "Wonderland," AleXa felt overwhelmed. "It felt like my brain exploded because my mother was holding onto my arm and she was crying and shaking and so I cried with her. It was a very emotional experience," she said. "Sharing that moment with my team and all the ASC friends who were in the crowd meant the world to me."

Having already performed the track twice this season, first in episode 1 and again during the semi-finals, AleXa stepped up the spectacle of her performance for the American Song Contest finale. "First of all, being strung up in the air in a chair is quite different I'd say but it's also super cool because during the dress rehearsal, I didn't get to see the dancers' outfits," she explained. "I saw them for the first time today on stage and they looked phenomenal and they kicked butt like usual."

During her final "Wonderland" performance, AleXa did a choreographed freefall from atop of a staircase — and like a true star, she wasn't afraid. "I love stunts. I love doing falling things," she told the outlet. "I talked to [American Song Contest co-host] Snoop Dogg about this and he is, apparently."

Elsewhere during the interview, she acknowledged those who helped her get to this point. "I'm happy to have this incredible creative team to make everything possible," said AleXa. "Every stage felt like a new challenge to overcome and I'm so grateful that we conquered this one together."

To many fans, AleXa is already a star — just ask co-host Kelly Clarkson. "I knew of her before because my niece is a huge K-pop fan. She is already obsessed with her, and so are many fans," said the "Walk Away" musician and talk show host. "Honestly, that's why the vote counted, right? Like Allen Stone was going to take it and America comes in and votes and it's like, 'Nope.'"

Clarkson, 40, also spoke to Billboard about the unique nature of the American Song Contest winner's artistry. "I've never seen anything like AleXa. That's her biggest pull," says the former American Idol star. "Her performance and her vibe and the fact that she's from Oklahoma is so funny to me, because I grew up in North Texas and I didn't see any of that hanging out, like those kind of artists."