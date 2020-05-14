OK Go’s Lead Singer Says He and Wife Recovered from Coronavirus, Band Releases New Charity Song

Damian Kulash, of the band OK Go, wrote a heartfelt letter detailing his family’s battle with the coronavirus

OK Go’s lead singer Damian Kulash opened up about his family’s battle with the coronavirus, as well as his band’s decision to write and release a new song.

Kulash wrote a heartfelt letter, posted to the band’s website and Facebook page, reflecting on the current coronavirus pandemic and his personal experience contracting the respiratory illness.

“I caught the coronavirus early, when there were only six known cases in California, all of them hundreds of miles from L.A., where I live,” Kulash, 44, began. “My symptoms lasted forever, but were only genuinely scary for a day and a half. My wife Kristin’s battle was tougher, though.”

The singer goes on to detail how his wife was briefly in the hospital and then later bedridden: “As she convalesced, I struggled to keep up with our 2-year-old twins, and there were times when her breathing was so labored I worried she just wouldn’t wake up.”

Image zoom Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Both Kulash and his wife made full recoveries and their children only had symptoms of a “nasty cold,” he wrote. Their experience and subsequent recovery provided Kulash with “a new breed of hope.”

Kulash added that the nightly ritual of cheering for the workers on the frontlines of the pandemic — a tradition neighborhoods around the world have undertaken — has also instilled hope in him.

“We’re telling each other we believe in one another,” Kulash said of the cheering in his own Los Angeles neighborhood. “We’re reassuring ourselves that human goodness is rugged, that our capacity to care for each other is less fragile than our individual bodies, that we can choose compassion for others over the comfort of our routines.”

Image zoom ok GO/ Youtube

Inspired by the cheering, OK Go released a new song titled “All Together Now,” written and recorded with each bandmate working separately in their homes. Proceeds from the song will go to a healthcare company, Partners In Health.

“The idea that some good may come from this time of overwhelming tragedy is a light in the dark right now,” Kulash wrote. “We’re not delusional; we don’t think optimism or compassion alone will get us through this tragic pandemic, nor do we think the better angels of our nature are predestined to be victorious. But as we wrestle with anxiety, every drop of hope is precious. We want to nurture it and share it.”