Oh Boy Prince Released from Hospital But He'll 'Never Be the Same' After Truck Brake Pad Accident

Oh Boy Prince is on a long road to recovery after he was struck in the face by an 18-wheeler brake pad in January.

The GS Boyz member (whose real name is Matthew Griffith) "has made physical progress" since he was released from the hospital five days after the Dallas, Texas, accident while he awaits further surgeries.

Speaking to PEOPLE Thursday, Prince's rep Shaneek Celedon says he was left with extensive injuries following the Jan. 6 accident.

Prince was driving to a radio appearance, when, Celedon notes, a metal brake pad flew off the truck and hit him in the face, cutting him "from the bottom of his right eye all the way to the left side of his jaw."

"Everything in there was shifted, moved and damaged," she says, explaining that after undergoing facial reconstruction surgery, "he no longer has bones, he has plates" in his face.

Prince's doctors "originally thought they could save some bones, but they couldn't, so now his face is all plates." Fortunately, his eyes were unharmed as he was wearing glasses at the time.

What was originally supposed to be a three-hour surgery lasted for seven. Following his release from the hospital, Prince was under round-the-clock care for two and a half weeks.

He's set to have another surgery for his dental issues in the next week, as he currently has screws keeping his teeth in place. Prince's doctors will then determine any additional procedures he requires after the swelling goes down in his face.

With his mouth wired shut, he was first on a liquid diet and now is on soft foods.

"The inside of his mouth and jaw was realigned and cut so deep, it altered the tubes for digesting and breathing, changing the way he sounds and his ability to speak and eat," Celedon explains.

Despite his injuries, the rapper is confident he will be able to record music again soon with his team saying in a statement to PEOPLE that "Oh Boy Prince wants the fans to know some things will never be the same for him, but his iconic voice can't be silenced or stopped."

"They will hear from him soon, stay tuned!" his team adds on his behalf.

The "Stanky Legg" artist also remains grateful his son was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident, as Celedon says that after hitting Prince, the brake pad "hit the car seat, so could have been two situations that day."

According to Celedon, Dallas Police officers did not approach the truck as Prince was in critical condition and their main priority. Although the driver waited for a while at the scene, he eventually drove away, and DPD is asking for information regarding his identity.

A DPD spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On January 18, CS4, the social media group founded by Griffith, announced on his Instagram that they would be taking over his account while he recovers.

"PSA: Due to the unforeseen incident that happened to Oh Boy Prince on January 6, 2023, CS4 is officially taking over this page until he is fully recovered," the wrote. "We wish him a speedy recovery."