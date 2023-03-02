Oh Boy Prince Released from Hospital But He'll 'Never Be the Same' After Truck Brake Pad Accident

"He no longer has bones, he has plates," a rep for Oh Boy Prince tells PEOPLE following a January accident in Dallas, which forced him to undergo facial reconstruction surgery

By Chelsea White
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 09:00 PM
Atlanta, GA - JUNE 20: Rap Group GS Boyz pose backstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)
Photo: Ben Rose/Getty

Oh Boy Prince is on a long road to recovery after he was struck in the face by an 18-wheeler brake pad in January.

The GS Boyz member (whose real name is Matthew Griffith) "has made physical progress" since he was released from the hospital five days after the Dallas, Texas, accident while he awaits further surgeries.

Speaking to PEOPLE Thursday, Prince's rep Shaneek Celedon says he was left with extensive injuries following the Jan. 6 accident.

Prince was driving to a radio appearance, when, Celedon notes, a metal brake pad flew off the truck and hit him in the face, cutting him "from the bottom of his right eye all the way to the left side of his jaw."

"Everything in there was shifted, moved and damaged," she says, explaining that after undergoing facial reconstruction surgery, "he no longer has bones, he has plates" in his face.

Prince's doctors "originally thought they could save some bones, but they couldn't, so now his face is all plates." Fortunately, his eyes were unharmed as he was wearing glasses at the time.

What was originally supposed to be a three-hour surgery lasted for seven. Following his release from the hospital, Prince was under round-the-clock care for two and a half weeks.

He's set to have another surgery for his dental issues in the next week, as he currently has screws keeping his teeth in place. Prince's doctors will then determine any additional procedures he requires after the swelling goes down in his face.

With his mouth wired shut, he was first on a liquid diet and now is on soft foods.

"The inside of his mouth and jaw was realigned and cut so deep, it altered the tubes for digesting and breathing, changing the way he sounds and his ability to speak and eat," Celedon explains.

Despite his injuries, the rapper is confident he will be able to record music again soon with his team saying in a statement to PEOPLE that "Oh Boy Prince wants the fans to know some things will never be the same for him, but his iconic voice can't be silenced or stopped."

"They will hear from him soon, stay tuned!" his team adds on his behalf.

The "Stanky Legg" artist also remains grateful his son was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident, as Celedon says that after hitting Prince, the brake pad "hit the car seat, so could have been two situations that day."

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Who Died 37 Years Ago After Being Found Unconscious on Ga. Highway Identified as Missing Mom of 4

According to Celedon, Dallas Police officers did not approach the truck as Prince was in critical condition and their main priority. Although the driver waited for a while at the scene, he eventually drove away, and DPD is asking for information regarding his identity.

A DPD spokesperson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On January 18, CS4, the social media group founded by Griffith, announced on his Instagram that they would be taking over his account while he recovers.

"PSA: Due to the unforeseen incident that happened to Oh Boy Prince on January 6, 2023, CS4 is officially taking over this page until he is fully recovered," the wrote. "We wish him a speedy recovery."

Related Articles
Wayne Shorter
Saxophonist and Weather Report Co-Founder Wayne Shorter Dead at 89: 'He Is Irreplaceable'
David Crosby, Graham Nash
Graham Nash Says He Had Plans to FaceTime David Crosby Before Crosby's Death: 'A Little Too Late'
Steve Mackey, pulp
Steve Mackey, Bassist for the British Rock Band Pulp, Dead at 56
Erika Jayne at Billboard Women In Music
Erika Jayne Working on a Vegas Show as She Teases New Tunes at Billboard Women in Music Awards
Ray J and Princess Love attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California
Ray J Calls Off Divorce from Wife Princess Love for a Third Time
Joni Mitchell poses on the red carpet at the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for American Song
Joni Mitchell Returns to Stage and Accepts Gershwin Prize with 2-Song Performance: 'Thrilling'
Becky G poses at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
Becky G Says She Might 'Elope' and 'Call It a Day' While Discussing Wedding Planning: 'It's Crazy'
Priscilla Presley to Voice Herself in Animated Series 'Agent Elvis' amid Lisa Marie Trust Drama
Priscilla Presley to Voice Herself in Animated Series 'Agent Elvis' amid Lisa Marie Trust Drama
Blink 182
Blink-182 Postpones First-Ever Latin American Tour Dates Due to Travis Barker's Finger Injury
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Drake Says He Regrets Naming Exes in Songs as It Affects Their Lives: 'But I Like to Be Honest'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Matthew Lawrence and Chilli put up a massive PDA exhibition as Lawrence greets his "TLC" girlfriend at the airport
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Kiss as He Picks Her Up from the Airport
Credit: Courtesy of the Artist Headline: Kendra Muecke Revisits the Terrifying Night an Intruder Broke In and Watched as She Showered
Singer Kendra Muecke Recalls the Terrifying Night an Intruder Broke In and Watched Her Shower
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Justin Bieber on his Birthday
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Husband Justin Bieber on His Birthday: '29 Never Looked So Good'
Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He'd Tour Again — Weeks After Announcing Retirement: 'I Gotta Get Out There'
Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Hilary Duff Says She Began Her Music Career Because She 'Didn't Want to Be Lizzie McGuire Anymore'
KISS
KISS Announce 'Final Shows Ever' in New York City — Where the Iconic Rock Band Was 'Born'