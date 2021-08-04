The Offspring Drummer Says He's Been Removed from the Band After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

"Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around," drummer Pete Parada wrote on Instagram.

The Offspring drummer Pete Parada says he has been kicked out of his band for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parada shared the news in a lengthy Instagram post, telling followers he was being replaced on an upcoming tour and had been told not to return to the studio. It's unclear if Parada's departure is permanent.

"Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour," he wrote. "I mention this because you won't be seeing me at these upcoming shows. I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now knows they're not entirely alone."

Parada said he was declining the vaccine for medical reasons, telling followers, "Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time."

He continued, "I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me — so I am confident I'd be able to handle it again, but I'm not so certain I'd survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime. Unfortunately for me (and my family — who is hoping to keep me around a bit longer) the risks far outweigh the benefits."

The CDC has said that people who have previously had GBS may receive a COVID-19 vaccine, noting that adults with underlying medical conditions could be at increased risk for severe illness from the virus.

The Offspring Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Despite his removal from The Offspring, the drummer insisted he had "no negative feelings" toward his band for their decision.

"They're doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same," Parada wrote. "Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it! I'm heartbroken not to be seeing my road community, and I will miss connecting with the fans more than I can express in words."

Parada has been with The Offspring for 12 years, according to Variety. He first joined the band in 2009, replacing Atom Williard. The Offspring, which was founded in 1984, has now been active for 37 years.

Parada closed out his post by telling his followers he plans to work on a new project "in the meantime."

"I'm in the midst of launching a project and releasing some music with my daughter, so please stay tuned for all of that. I deeply appreciate your understanding and support as my family and I find a new way forward," he wrote. "Sending love to everyone who has been impacted by this pandemic, in all the ways lives have been lost and altered."

The Offspring Credit: rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

Parada's post comes as the nation is reaching a turning point with vaccine mandates in light of the highly contagious delta variant, which now makes up a majority of new cases in the U.S. Yesterday, New York City became the first major city to require proof of vaccination for activities like indoor dining or working out inside a gym.

"It's time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life," Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

While the U.S. recently reached a 70% vaccination milestone, President Joe Biden urged unvaccinated Americans to get the shot as the delta variant moves "like wildfire" through communities with low vaccination rates.