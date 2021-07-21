"I wanted to do something that was not normally done," the Migos rapper said

Offset Says He Took Cardi B to Super Bowl LI for Their First Date Back in 2017: 'I Went Big'

When it comes to a first date, Offset's motto is to go big or go home.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, the 29-year-old rapper opened up to guest host Anthony Anderson about his wife Cardi B and how he wooed her on their first date together.

"My first date, I went big," the Migos member began. "I wanted to do something that was not normally done, you know what I'm saying? I wanted to have fun ... so I took her to the Super Bowl."

Amid laughter from the in-studio audience, Anderson, 50, asked Offset which Super Bowl it was exactly, to which the musician said he didn't know the number, though he recalled that his team, the Atlanta Falcons were up against the New England Patriots.

Offset also revealed that he lost "10,000 dollars that night" but, as the father of five added, he did win his now-wife.

American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018 Offset and Cardi B | Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Back in February 2017, Offset and the "WAP" rapper, 28, went on their very first date at Super Bowl LI.

"I told my publicist to tell him, because I was very shy, 'Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumbass after this,'" Cardi told GQ. "And he was like, 'No, I really like her. I'm really feeling her.' We was talking, we was making out. We didn't f---."

Things escalated after the annual event, of course, considering the couple's respective power status. "After the Super Bowl, it got really serious because I feel, like, all eyes on us," she said in the same interview.

In October 2017, Offset got down on one knee and popped the question (with a larger-than-life sparkler in hand!) to his love in the middle of a Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia — and she said yes!

But Cardi and Offset had previously wed a month prior in September, a marriage certificate for the pair confirmed.

Amid cheating allegations throughout the years — and even a plan to divorce at one point — the couple did welcome their daughter, Kulture Kiari, in July 2018, and are now expecting a second child later this year.

During his late-night appearance, Offset also touched upon how he and Cardi love to spoil each other with lavish gifts.

After Anderson ran down a list of the expensive offerings that Offset and his wife have gifted one another with — including a $300,000 Rolls Royce and a 20-carat diamond ring modeled after the necklace seen in Titanic — the Black-ish star said that Cardi seems like someone who would expect a "push gift" after welcoming a baby.

In response, the Grammy-nominated star said, with a sigh, that he does not currently have a gift in mind to give to his wife after the arrival of their second child.

"I feel like the gift is the beautiful child," Offset explained as Anderson agreed with him. "I'm gonna get her a gift though."