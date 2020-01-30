Offset Temporarily Detained by Police at Los Angeles Shopping Mall

Police temporarily detained Offset at a Los Angeles shopping mall earlier this week, multiple outlets report.

On Wednesday night, the 28-year-old rapper, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and three others were held by Los Angeles Police officers who were responding to a report of someone with a firearm in a parking complex at The Grove, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that police found two guns, took the group in for questioning and soon released Offset when two of the other detainees said the weapons belonged to them.

In cell phone footage captured by witnesses and obtained by TMZ, the Migos member is seen in a yellow hoodie, pushed up against a wall by authorities as he questions why he’s being detained.

Representatives for Offset, the LAPD and the Grove did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Early Thursday morning, Offset posted a cryptic Instagram Story, in which he wrote, “The devil is a lie I’m covered by the blood of Jesus.”

Back in May, the father of four — who shares daughter Kulture Kiari, 18 months, with wife Cardi B — faced charges in Sandy Springs, Georgia, for criminal damage to property after he allegedly smacked a cell phone out of a man’s hand at Target store during an incident that took place on April 22.

Charges against Offset were later dismissed by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, according to Sandy Springs Police, who said at the time, “All parties involved came to an agreement.”

In December, Cardi B, 27, opened up to Vogue about how she believes in second chances and the reason why she decided to forgive Offset after infidelity almost drove them apart the year prior.

“Everybody has issues,” she said at the time. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding, like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

She added: “He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way.”

Prior to The Grove incident, Offset and his wife attended the Grammy Awards together on Sunday.