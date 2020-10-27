"Let's get together, let's do it ... It's time to handle business and we're running out of time," Offset said

Offset Encourages Young People to 'Get to the Polls and Vote': 'Our Voices Matter'

Offset has an empowering message for voters — especially the nation's youth.

In a video the rap star, 28, shared on the Migos' official Instagram page Monday, he delivered an impassioned speech about why Americans should vote during the presidential election.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's your boy Offset, I just want to holla at you guys about the importance of voting," the Grammy-winner began. "It's very important for us to get out here and get to the polls to vote for our communities. Let's save our communities."

He went on: "Especially as young folks, you know what I'm saying. The numbers right now, we're kind of low on voting. So, I would like for us to get it up. We matter, we mean something to the world. We mean something to our community. We can't keep keeping our voice quiet. Our voices matter, so let's get together. Let's do it. Let's turn up. We can have fun, but it's time to handle business and we're running out of time. So, let's get to them polls and vote, ASAP."

The video is in support of Nike and rideshare app Lyft's current promotion that gives $10 off of voters' rides to polling and registered ballot dropbox locations in major cities: Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee and Portland.

The weeklong deal — valid to Lyft customers using discount code NIKE2020 — is applicable every day through Oct. 30 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time.

Image zoom Offset Kevin Mazur/Getty

Fans were happy to hear Offset's words.

"It's time to make a change to this country for the better 💪🔥🔥," one person commented. "Go migos!! Tell them your vote is your power 🖤" another added.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' First Joint Interview: 'Audacity' of Partnering & Their 'Modern Family' Values

"Man, if only more celebrities would be doing this. 🙌🙌 🙌🙌🙌 Thanx for the message," a third person wrote. "That’s actually crazy cool," said another. A fourth commenter chimed in, "We are so proud of you @offsetyrn 😭🛸👑🍑."