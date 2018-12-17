Money Moves! Offset's 'Take Me Back Cardi' Roses Cost Him $15K

These expensive!

Offset pulled a real bad and boujee move over the weekend when he crashed Cardi B’s performance during Rolling Loud festival with 2,000 stem roses that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” to beg her to reignite their romance. The Venus ET Fleur arrangement was worth $15,000, the company confirms to PEOPLE.

Although Cardi B may like texts from her exes when they want a second chance, she was less than thrilled about the public stunt.

In the video taken by Twitter user Emily Nunez, stagehands rolled out three boxes of flowers before Offset, 27, appeared with a bouquet of white flowers in hand to try to win her back. Into the microphone, Offset proclaimed that “in front of the world, I love you.”

Cardi, 26, seemed irritated as she responded to Offset at length — off of the microphone. At one point during the testy exchange, the lights went dim onstage. After Cardi seemingly made her point, Offset walked off the stage, and stagehands wheeled off his tribute to her.

Offset gives Cardi B 'Take Me Back' flowers onstage during Rolling Loud Festival on Dec. 15 in Los Angeles. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Tariq Cherif, one of the co-founders of Rolling Loud, told PEOPLE in a statement, “Headliners and their teams have full control of the stage and who is allowed on it during their set at Rolling Loud. The festival does not interfere with or influence a headliner’s set list. We have never and will never do anything to change a headliner’s set. We were tipped off that something was going to happen, but had nothing to do with the organization or execution of it.”

Added Cherif, “Rolling Loud is proud to provide the platform for a queen like Cardi B to absolutely slay her performance. Despite the stunt, she performed hit after hit and electrified the crowd with her talent, energy, choreography, and set design. Cardi B proved herself as a top tier headliner last night, and that should be the story. We look forward to continued business with her in the future.”

Cardi B addressed the situation in an Instagram video, saying that fans slamming her “baby father” is “not going to make me feel any better.”

“It became public, and I just want things to die down, I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can’t predict the future, I don’t know,” she said.

Offset's tweet Offset/Twitter

He also later spoke about his move on social media, tweeting on Sunday, “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure it’s only right that my apologies are made public too.”

He added, “Thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

Kulture Kiari Cardi B/Instagram

Earlier this month, Cardi — who shares 5-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset — announced on Instagram that “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time” and that “we are not together anymore.”