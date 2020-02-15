Offset Surprises Cardi B with Dinner from Her Favorite N.Y.C. Restaurant on Valentine's Day  

Offset went all-out for Cardi B this Valentine’s Day!

His wife, 27, documented the couple’s celebrations on Instagram, showing off the lavish surprise gifts her husband, 28, had gotten her for the holiday.

“I love you daddy ❤️❤️Happy valentine day ❤️,” the “Please Me” rapper wrote alongside a video of her opening up the two new Hermès tote bags her husband had gotten her.

Offset had picked out a bright purple and bright orange one for his wife, who seemed pleased with the choices. “Oh yes, and I wanted an orange so bad!” she said in the video.

To top off the special day, Offset even flew in dinner from Cardi’s favorite restaurant in New York City, to Chicago, where the couple was attending the NBA’s All-Star weekend.

“Babe got Jue Lan’s, one of my favorite restaurants in New York City, from New York,” Cardi said on her Instagram Story. “That means a lot cause thats my favorite restaurant, [and they’re] only in New York.”

Last year, the “Clout” rappers, who share 1-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, celebrated with a flower petal bubble bath, dinner and diamonds — topping off their festivities with a trip to the strip club.

In footage shared by the “Invasion of Privacy” singer last Valentine’s Day, both appeared to have a blast as Cardi showered strippers giving her a lap dance with cash. Meanwhile Offset was seen throwing stacks of dollar bills in the air towards the stage.

The Grammy winner later shared glimpses of the extravagant jewelry her husband gifted her last year, which included diamond drop earrings, two long diamond necklaces, diamond cuffs, and a massive pear-cut diamond ring.

This year’s Valentine’s Day marks their second since reconciling after a brief separation in 2018 amid Offset’s cheating scandal.

Speaking to Vogue for their January 2020 cover story, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper opened up about her decision to forgive and reconcile with her husband following his infidelity.

“Everybody has issues,” Cardi told the outlet. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

“He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she continued. “Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a– if you cheat on me.”

Cardi also addressed the criticism she faced when she chose to take her husband back, saying that many of her fans and followers on social media were disappointed in her.

However, the star said people need to recognize that marriages aren’t easy and people make mistakes.

“People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open,” she said. “That’s including everything.”

Last year, Cardi told PEOPLE that despite their fame and their fan’s obsession with them on social media, she and Offset are “a very regular couple.”

“We just do regular things,” Cardi said. “I just feel like: We’re famous … we’re really popular right now — I just don’t know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal. Even before the bad scandals, just from the first time they seen us together, it was just like this big crazy deal.”

Cardi B and Offset first began dating in 2017 and secretly wed that September. They welcomed their first child together, Kulture, in July 2018.