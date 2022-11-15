Offset Shares Touching Tribute to Late Migos Bandmate Takeoff: 'Wish I Could Hug You One Last Time'

Offset is speaking out about the loss of his late Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston at age 28 earlier this month.

In an emotional letter shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Offset wrote through his feelings about Takeoff's death and expressed disbelief, pain and sadness toward the tragic situation.

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice," the 30-year-old performer prefaced the letter in the post's caption. "Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."

Posted alongside a series of photos and videos of the two rappers hugging on a video set, swimming in a pool and working together in professional settings, Offset began his note by telling Takeoff — his first cousin once removed — that "the pain you have left me with is unbearable."

Migos. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he wrote, noting that Takeoff would give him a "hug" instead of a more casual "dap" every time they saw each other.

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," continued Offset. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

He then asked for "strength" for Takeoff's "brothers" and "family."

"Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream," concluded Offset's letter. "I love you forever, 4L and after."

Before posting the letter, Offset paid tribute to his bandmate shortly after his death by changing his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner.

Though Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus), Takeoff and Quavo started Migos as a trio, the status of Offset's relationship with Takeoff and Quavo at the time of Takeoff's death remains unclear, as the two had moved forward as a musical duo without Offset in recent months.

Quavo, who is also Takeoff's uncle, took to Instagram earlier this week to pay tribute to his bandmate and nephew.

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset at the 42nd Annual McDonald’s All American Games at State Farm Arena. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's

"You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven, and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live," the 31-year-old rapper wrote. "It's always been my responsibility to look after my nephews and nieces. I will do that before we make moves or any decisions, we gon' always say, 'What would Take think?' Always been, ain't nun gonna change. Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again. I love you with all my heart."

Cardi B, who's married to Offset and shares two children — Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1 — with the rapper, also addressed Takeoff's death earlier this week in an emotional post on Instagram.

"Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," began the "I Like It" performer, 30. "The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy."

"I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us," she continued. "This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."