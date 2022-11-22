Offset Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: 'Missing Everything Bout You'

Takeoff was fatally shot on the early morning of Nov. 1 outside the front door of a downtown bowling alley in Houston

By
Published on November 22, 2022 10:04 PM
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
(L-R) Takeoff, Offset. Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Offset is missing his late friend Takeoff.

On Tuesday, Offset, 30, shared a photo of his cousin and fellow Migos member, who was killed in an early-morning shooting on Nov. 1.

Paying tribute to Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball), Offset wrote alongside the image, "Missing everything bout you specially that smile."

Takeoff, the youngest member of the rap trio, was shot dead outside a downtown Houston bowling alley, police previously confirmed. He was 28.

"This morning at 2:34 a.m. officers received a call of a shooting in progress. Officers arrived there shortly thereafter — a downtown location, Billiards & Bowling Alley. They came upon a male who was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirsnick Ball, better known as Takeoff. He's a member of the Migos rap group, out of Atlanta," Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference at the time.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist."

Takeoff was at a private party with fellow Migos rapper Quavo, when an altercation broke out. Quavo, 31, was not injured in the incident.

"A private party was booked out for the event — after that ended, a large group of people gathered at the front door area outside of the building, and that led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement," Sgt. Michael Arrington explained during the press briefing.

"A lot of the people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement. We're asking them to either call us at the homicide division or if they would like to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers. We're looking for any information at this time — any videos, any information. We need all of y'all to send those to us so we can solve this case. We're looking for anything to help us. We want to find justice for this family."

RELATED VIDEO: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Suspects Takeoff's Shooting

Offset first reacted to Takeoff's death in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice," Offset wrote in part in the emotional post.

He added, "I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

Quavo, who was Takeoff's uncle, also shared sentimental words about the loss on social media.

"This whole time I've been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn't it. We hated the word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' because we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too," Quavo wrote of his relationship with Takeoff.

"Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form, making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true."

Several artists have since paid tribute to the Grammy-nominated star, who, along with Migos, is known for further popularizing hip-hop's triplet flow and scoring two No. 1 albums in the process, with 2017's Culture and 2018's Culture II.

