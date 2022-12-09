Offset Says He's in a 'Dark Place' a Month After Takeoff's Death

The Migos rapper shared his thoughts on Twitter after his wife Cardi B said last month she'd been "trying to make him crack a smile"

By
Published on December 9, 2022 01:00 PM
Offset & Takeoff
Offset and Takeoff. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Offset is mourning the loss of Takeoff, and he's getting real about how he's feeling a month after his death.

"In a dark place," the rapper tweeted with a middle finger emoji on Thursday.

Offset's tweet comes after the fellow Migos member was fatally shot on Nov. 1 outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley. While Offset has been honoring his cousin, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, for several weeks now, his latest statement comes after Cardi B revealed on Twitter that she's been struggling to make her husband feel happy during the difficult time.

Offset & Takeoff
Takeoff and Offset. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," Cardi said in a since-deleted voice note. "I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf---kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

The rap superstar elaborated, telling fans that she's not "in the mood" to be "playing around" online, and that the grieving process has been — and still is — very real.

"Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks," Cardi said, detailing her efforts.

Takeoff, who was one-third of Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, was honored by his city at the State Farm Arena during a Celebration of Life on Nov. 11. And since then, Offset has continued to pay his respects with his social footprint. Across platforms, Offset's profile pictures have been altered to include Takeoff, and the musician has even shared a handful of clips to remember him, too.

Offset initially reacted to Takeoff's death with a heartfelt Instagram post on Nov. 15, writing publicly that the news didn't "feel like reality."

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," Offset wrote. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

Playing his first show back after the tragedy, Offset took over Miami club E11EVEN last week as part of Art Basel. At the time, he said that the performance was "for Takeoff" as he ran through hits like "Bad and Boujee" and "Clout," Page Six reported.

"We're doing this for my brother," Offset said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the Houston Police Department arrested a murder suspect in connection with Takeoff's shooting. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested a week after police also arrested Cameron Joshua, 22 — who was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon. When asked about Joshua's connection to the case, Chief Troy Finner said that he "was there on the scene" and "in possession of a weapon," but did not provide further details. "He is a felon," said Finner.

Related Articles
Offset performs at E11EVEN Miami on December 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Offset Returns to the Stage for First Show Since Takeoff's Death: 'Doing This for My Brother'
takeoff
Suspect in Migos Rapper Takeoff's Murder Arrested and Charged: 'We Made a Promise'
Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset
Cardi B Reveals She Feels 'Hopeless' Trying to Make Offset Happy Following Takeoff's Death
takeoff
Takeoff's Brother YRN Lingo Says He's 'Still Trying to Understand' Migos Rapper's Death
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: 'Missing Everything Bout You'
GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, Cardi B, and Offset of Migos attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death
Gucci Mane Releases 'Letter to Takeoff' Song About Late Migos Rapper's Death: 'We Miss You Already'
Gucci Mane Releases 'Letter to Takeoff' Song About Late Migos Rapper's Death: 'We Miss You Already'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2978954161891947132/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2978956645850805144/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2979062640190838293/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2979124299168953853/
Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead At 28. Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in an early-morning shooting on November 1, 2022 in Houston, Texas, multiple outlets report. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 10: American rapper Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball) of hip hop trio Migos arrives at the 2019 ESPY Awards held at Microsoft Theater L.A. Live on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (FILE) Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead At 28, Microsoft Theater l.a. Live, Los Angeles, California, United States - 01 Nov 2022
Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Officially Ruled Homicide, Cause of Death Confirmed
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Shares Touching Tribute to Late Migos Bandmate Takeoff: 'Wish I Could Hug You One Last Time'
Takeoff of Migos Wireless Festival
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 in Houston Shooting
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Drake speaks onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Cardi B and Offset attend Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 11: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Justin Bieber performs onstage during Takeoff's Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TVG)
Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A Timeline of Takeoff's Fatal Shooting in Houston: What We Know So Far
Cardi B
Cardi B Shares Sweet Moments with Son Wave, 14 Months, After Feeding: 'He Love His Mommy'