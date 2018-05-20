Offset Reveals Horrific Injuries from Car Crash as Cardi B Claims He Swerved to Avoid a 'Crackhead'

Offset has spoken out after being injured in a car crash in Atlanta earlier this week.
The Migos rapper — whose real name is Kiari Kendall Cephus — shared scary photos of himself in the hospital on Instagram Saturday, showing his neck in a brace and blood on the back of his hands and arms. Pictures also highlighted the immense damage to his car.
“This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S,” he captioned the post.
The photos came as Offset’s fiancée Cardi B, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, addressed the situation in a now-deleted tweet.
“Crazy how Set had to swerve and hit a tree cause a crackhead was in the middle of the road trying to get hit or kill himself, but God do unexplainable things!” she wrote, according to Billboard. “Luckily a man was walking by, walked him home and just vanished. The Lord is real.”
TMZ reported that Offset was taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Wednesday night. The outlet added that Cardi B joined the rapper at the hospital once she learned of the accident. She later tweeted, “sooo grateful and happy today. God be giving messages in the weirdest way. I love you Offset.”
The outlet later reported that Offset was back in the studio on Friday, where he was still wearing his hospital bracelet.
Over the past couple of weeks, the couple has found themselves to be at the center of quite a few controversies.
Earlier this month following the Met Gala, a verbal dispute broke out after a fan approached the rapper for an autograph outside the Mark Hotel in New York, police told PEOPLE. The encounter then allegedly escalated to a physical altercation between the fan — who was later taken to the hospital — and three members of Cardi B’s entourage. The fan has since sued Cardi B and Offset, according to TMZ.
Later that night, the rapper took to Twitter to address the situation, writing in a now-deleted tweet that as a pregnant woman she has to be careful and asking fans to respect her space.
“If you check my tag pics, I take a lot of pics with fans. Some people are not fans and sometimes, I don’t want no pics and I simply don’t want people too close cause of [my pregnancy],” she wrote. “I don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo I be careful. Why can’t people respect that?”