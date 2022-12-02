Offset Returns to the Stage for First Show Since Takeoff's Death: 'Doing This for My Brother'

Offset's wife Cardi B was also in attendance for the Migos rapper's early-morning performance at E11EVEN club in Miami, where he honored the late Takeoff

Published on December 2, 2022 09:58 AM
Offset performs at E11EVEN Miami on December 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Offset. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

One month after the death of his cousin and groupmate Takeoff, Migos rapper Offset has returned to the stage.

The 30-year-old musician performed at Miami club E11EVEN early Friday morning, as Art Basel kicked off its annual weekend in the city.

"We're doing this for my brother," Offset told the crowd before launching into hits including "Bad and Boujee" and "Clout," Page Six reports.

"For Takeoff, let's do this s---," he added, per the outlet.

Offset's wife, Cardi B, was also in attendance at the Art Basel event, as well as Chance the Rapper.

Offset performs at E11EVEN Miami on December 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Offset. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Offset's performance comes days after his rapper wife shared in a since-deleted Twitter voice note that the couple was still reeling following Takeoff's killing.

"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," said Cardi, 30. "I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf----ers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' "

"And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy," she added.

Cardi continued, "Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he's been going through these past couple of weeks."

Offset and <a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a> are seen at E11EVEN Miami on December 1, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Offset and Cardi B. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Shortly after Takeoff's death, Offset released a statement, calling his loss "a nightmare."

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words," he wrote at the time. "I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."

Takeoff was killed in an early-morning shooting on Nov. 1 outside a downtown Houston bowling alley.

The 28-year-old, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was at a private party with his uncle and fellow Migos rapper Quavo when an altercation broke out.

Quavo, 31, was not injured in the shooting.

Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Takeoff and Offset. Rebecca Sapp/Getty

On Nov. 11, Takeoff was honored by the city of Atlanta at the State Farm Arena during a Celebration of Life.

Speakers at the event included Drake, Quavo and Offset, as well as Pierre "P" Thomas and manager Kevin "Coach K" Lee of Migos' Quality Control label. Quavo joined other family members as a pallbearer.

After attending the event with her husband, Cardi shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss," she shared.

"I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they're watching them and they're OK and happy … send your mom some of those 🙏🏽," Cardi added.

