Offset Posts NSFW Photo with Cardi B on Jamaica Trip to Celebrate Turning 31: 'Happy Birthday to Me'

It's Offset's birthday and he's celebrating with Cardi B by his side — or rather, directly in front of him!

The Migos rapper shared a photo with his wife on his special day, as the two traveled to Jamaica for a getaway in celebration of his 31st. Standing in front of a picturesque waterfall in the pic, Cardi can be seen bent over in front of Offset as a big grin appears on his face.

"Happy birthday to me," Offset captioned the steamy shot on Thursday, grabbing his wife's waist.

The photo comes as the pair continues to share updates on their vacation, which has been filled with beachwear, bubble baths and waterside stays.

Cardi also uploaded a handful of photos of her husband to commemorate his birthday, with a heartfelt caption to match. "Happy birthday my love," Cardi wrote. "I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me. I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️"

It's been a difficult month for Offset, whose cousin and Migos group-mate Takeoff was killed in a Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. The Atlanta rap great, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was honored by Offset — and several other peers — during a celebration of life at the city's State Farm Arena. Offset spoke at the event, and later shared memories of his close collaborator and friend to Instagram.

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," Offset wrote in a tribute. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

As Cardi explained last month on Twitter, she's been struggling to make her husband feel happy following Takeoff's death. In a voice note shared to the platform, Cardi called out internet users who had been "trying to be funny to get clout," and candidly explained how she and Offset were feeling weeks after the loss.

"We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy," Cardi said. "I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf---kers really been going through, y'all will start saying, 'Oh, sympathy.' And we don't want no sympathy. We ain't no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy."

Just last week, Offset wrote on Twitter that he was "in a dark place," and days later, he shared a clip to Instagram honoring Takeoff with a touching on-stage tribute.

In the video, the Jackson 5's "Never Can Say Goodbye" plays as Offset walks on stage at a recent solo gig. A large image of Takeoff fills an on-stage screen, while he faces it and holds his hand in the air.

"Before every show I love you bra," he wrote. "LL🚀"