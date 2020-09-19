Cardi B filed for divorce on Sept. 15 after three years of marriage with Offset

Offset Performs with Migos at Music Festival amid Divorce from Cardi B as She Speaks Out About Split

Offset returned to the stage on Friday to perform at the 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Festival, days after Cardi B filed for divorce from him.

The 28-year-old rapper joined Migos for the virtual event, which featured live performances recorded in both Los Angeles and Nashville.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) donned red leather pants, a black muscle tank and several diamond-encrusted necklaces — the same outfit featured in his Wednesday Instagram post, captioned "Grind don't stop 🛑.”

On Tuesday, Cardi, 27, filed for divorce from her husband of three years after reportedly finding out he had been unfaithful yet again. The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, is due in court on Nov. 4.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cardi and Offset's split follows previous accusations of Offset's infidelity.

In January 2018, Cardi (born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) confirmed Offset was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

"Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday following the news of the pair's split. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."

In an Instagram Live video on Friday, the "WAP" rapper got candid about the separation, revealing she's "not hurt" about ending her three-year marriage. While responding to the outpouring of support from fans amid her divorce, Cardi said, "I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it."

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B Francis Specker/CBS/Getty

"I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear," the mom of one said.

The Grammy winner went on to explain why she had called it quits with the Migos rapper. "I just got tired of f---ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye," she said. "When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people."

Cardi later added, "Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f---ing grow apart. I've been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”