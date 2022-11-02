Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death

Offset is paying quiet tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death.

The rapper, 30, changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner, shortly after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at age 28.

Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin once removed and with whom he performed in the band Migos, alongside Quavo, 31.

Though Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus), Takeoff and Quavo started Migos as a trio, the status of Offset's relationship with Takeoff and Quavo at the time of Takeoff's death remains unclear, as the two had moved forward as a musical duo without Offset in recent months.

(L-R) Takeoff, Offset. Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Offset released his debut solo album in 2019, while Quavo (real name Quavious Keyate Marshall) and Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) released the album Only Built for Infinity Links together on Oct. 7.

In an interview on the Drink Champs podcast that aired on Oct. 22, Quavo and Takeoff discussed the future of Migos — and when Takeoff was asked directly what happened with Offset, he explained that it had always been his dream to do a project with just Quavo, who is his uncle.

"That's something I always wanted to do, though," he said. "Just like, me personally, just a bucket list.. You know what I'm saying? This is my real uncle. We do music, we came up together. We've been doing this.. I always have wanted to drop a venture, a collab album. Why not? Why can't I drop one with my bandmember — at the same time, this my real blood. So, I feel like that's something I always wanted to do."

Quavo, meanwhile, said he "didn't think" a Migos reunion with Offset was in the cards and alluded to tension among the trio.

"Right now I believe in the duo," Quavo said. "We stand on motherf—ing loyalty and this [is] just about us. When things ain't right sometimes you gotta goddamn move on. When ego or anything get in the way, you gotta sometimes sit back and just watch what's going on and just see what's wrong."

Takeoff. Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Added Takeoff: "Life [is] like a movie, like a book. People that [are] in the first scene or the first chapter or the second chapter, they ain't meant to be in the whole entire… They [are] part of your history and that's just how life goes."

The pair further hinted at bad blood during a drinking game, when they both picked Nicki Minaj over Offset's wife Cardi B.

Takeoff was at a private party with Quavo when an altercation broke out and he was struck by a bullet outside a Houston bowling alley, the Houston Police said at a press conference Tuesday. Quavo was not injured in the incident.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist," Chief of Police Troy Finner said during the press conference. "I ask that we all pray for his mother, his family, and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock still right now. We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Peaceful, loving, great entertainer."

During the press conference, officers also revealed that at least two firearms were involved in the shooting and they believe the suspects were also guests at a private party at the location.

In the wake of Takeoff's death, Migos' label Quality Control Music mourned the rapper's death in a statement on Instagram.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement read. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

The statement concluded by asking fans to "respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."