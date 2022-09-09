Offset on Why Bella Hadid Is His 'Dawg': 'We Speak the Same Language'

Offset is a big fan of Bella Hadid!

Speaking to PEOPLE about his collaboration with Doritos at the MTV Video Music Awards last week, the rapper also opened up about his new music — and featuring Hadid in the music video for his song "CODE."

The music video for "CODE," featuring Moneybagg Yo, dropped earlier this month and features Hadid modeling in various outfits by Balenciaga.

"Bella, that's my dawg, man," Offset, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "[We're] good friends. We know each other from the fashion world. And salute to her because she's a super paid supermodel and I just asked like, 'Yo, if you could do this piece for me.'"

"I feel like it was an organic twist of things," he adds. "Working with her is fire because she knows what she's doing and we speak the same language on fashion and on the look, the visuals — we killed that."

"Shout out to Bella," he concludes.

The rapper says his interest in fashion dates back to high school, where he was featured in the yearbook as best dressed.

"When I was coming up in Atlanta at our school, [there were] certain rules. Fashion played a big role," he says. "I loved school, but I was going to school to be fresh."

The "Ric Flair Drip" rapper also opened up about his solo music and upcoming album — which he reveals fans can expect in "less than three months." When it comes to his solo music, the musician appreciates that he can be an open book.

"I like to talk about things that [are] really going on when I do my own projects because in my real life, things really go on like everybody else. My first one (Father of 4) was super personal about fatherhood, missing out on certain things," he says.

He adds, "I've grown since then, so I wanted to make this one more fun and more exciting. The tempo of the album was kind of a slow tempo, I wanted to speed the tempo up, but I still will have some of those powerful message songs."

As for his rumored collaboration with Chloe Bailey? "We got the craziest unexpected record in the world," the "Run It Up" rapper says. "And it's coming too, it'll come definitely before the album."

At the VMA awards on Aug. 28, Offset introduced the Doritos Triangle Tracker. Through social media challenges and an AR (augmented reality) lens on Snapchat that turns any triangle into a Dorito, fans will have the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in cash prizes and and a one-of-a-kind reward.

Meanwhile, each time the Doritos Extended Play stage appeared, fans who scanned special triangles were entered to win tickets to next year's VMAs.

Wondering what Offset's take is on Doritos? "I always loved Doritos. Who don't love Doritos, man? Growing up, Doritos was the big dog, that's everything," he says. "[My favorite flavor] is Cool Ranch."