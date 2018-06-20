Offset Isn't Intimidated by Cardi B's Accomplishments: 'I Wanted Real, I Also Wanted Successful'

Cardi B blasted into the hip hop stratosphere last summer when her hit track “Bodak Yellow” bounced Taylor Swift from the top of the charts, making her the first female rapper to earn a No. 1 since Lauryn Hill two decades before. Her formidable list of accomplishments might be intimidating to a lesser man, but not to her fiancé, Offset.

The Migos rapper, who’s also the father of Cardi’s baby girl on the way, opened up about their relationship in a revealing new interview with Rolling Stone.

“We really love each other. She’s real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful,” Offset says in the cover story, before explaining that women took the dominant role in his family when he was growing in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. “My mama was the man of my household.”

For any men reading, the 26-year-old “Walk It Talk it’ rapper had some valuable advice: “Guys, fellas! You’ll lose your wife trying to stop them from being the best they can.”

Cardi B and Offset on the cover of Rolling Stone. Ruven Afanador

When they’re not busy carrying out their total domination of pop culture, the couple likes to chillax like the rest of us.

“With a day off, we’ll be in bed all day, just enjoying each other’s company,” he continues. “It ain’t about going to no movie, no dinner, nothing. We can go eat McDonald’s or Wendy’s. She might want a chocolate Frosty.”

With their daughter making her debut early next month, the pair are gearing up for some inevitable changes to their personal lives. But before the baby’s arrival, they’re intent on throwing a suitably epic rager.

“I want a lit baby shower. My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My s— is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate,” Cardi, 25, told the magazine with a laugh.

“I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah,” adds Cardi B. “S—, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine’s healthy, right?”

“Don’t let Mama see you drinking that red wine,” one of Offset’s family members tells her, referring to the latter’s mother. “She’s going to have a fit.”