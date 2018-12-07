Offset's Alleged Mistress Was in Cardi B's Rap Rival Nicki Minaj's 'FEFE' Music Video

And the plot thickens!

Summer Bunni, the woman accused of coming between Offset and Cardi B, appeared in a Nicki Minaj video earlier this year.

In July, Nicki, who has been feuding with the Bodak Yellow rapper since their altercation at a New York Fashion Week party in September, and Tekashi 6ix9ine released the visual for their joint track “FEFE.”

In the clip, Summer can be seen pouring whip cream into her mouth while wearing a blonde wig and a pink string bikini.

It is not clear if Nicki, 35, knew of the alleged affair at the time the video was shot and released.

Just last month, the Queen rapper released the twerk-tastic music video for her new single, “Good Form”— and it features a cameo from two of Cardi’s other rivals.

Around the 40-second mark, Minaj is joined for some booty shaking by sisters Baddie Gi and Jade.

Bartenders Baddie and Jade, of course, were at the center of Cardi’s August alleged strip club dust-up, which led to Cardi turning herself in to police and being subsequently charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The discovery of Summer’s appearance in “FEFE” comes just one day after Summer issued a tearful apology to Cardi, claiming responsibility for her actions.

“I have not messed with Offset since he’s had his baby,” Summer claims in a video sent to TMZ in reference to the former couple’s daughter Kulture.

“I didn’t know how serious this marriage was. A lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, ‘Yo, I’m the reason they’re getting a divorce.”

“I feel ashamed,” Summer continues in the video. “It’s a lot, but just coming from me and to Cardi B and to our fans, to her family to her situation, these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

Summer delivered a similar message on Instagram writing, “Goodmorning, a quick letter to fans, followers and social media outlets.”

“During this 48 hours, I haven’t enjoyed the social media frenzy. not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain does not bring me any joy, nor do I think it’s funny.”

“I’ve always been for women supporting each other but in this situation, not only myself but others have failed. I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgment to everyone whom as questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y’all – summer.”

Late Tuesday, Cardi revealed she and Offset are calling it quits after just a year of marriage through a since-deleted video on Instagram, in which she says they “grew out of love” four months after welcoming their baby girl.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now,” Cardi began.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“It’s nobody’s fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

A representative for Offset did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the cheating allegations.

Representatives for Cardi have also not commented on the rapper’s announcement about her marriage and whether or not it is directly related to Offset’s alleged affair.

Cardi made her first appearance since announcing her and Offset’s split at E11EVEN in Miami Wednesday night as a part of the annual Art Basel international art fair.

Though audience members were told Cardi would be performing at the event, an onlooker tells PEOPLE that she instead mouthed the words to a couple of her songs as they played and took pictures.

“She wasn’t singing or anything,” the event goer, who also sent PEOPLE exclusive video from the event, said. “You could tell she wasn’t her usual energetic self. It’s like she was trying to put on a good face but she looked sad.”