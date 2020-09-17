Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday

Offset Says 'Grind Don't Stop' in First Social Post After Cardi B Files for Divorce

Offset is moving forward following his recent split from wife Cardi B.

On Wednesday, the Migos rapper shared his first post on social media since Cardi filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday.

Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) posted a series of solo shots in which he is wearing red leather pants, a muscle tank and several diamond-encrusted necklaces along with the caption, "Grind don't stop 🛑."

In the first picture, the rapper is seen leaning up against a gold car with his Nike sneakers off while holding his cell phone in hand. The following photo shows Offset laying on a couch with a face mask around his chin while seeming to be mid-conversation.

In the third photo, the rapper, 28, is snapped holding up his phone once again while chatting with another person in the scene.

Also on Wednesday, Cardi posted on social media for the first time since the split news — sharing a promo photo for her single "Mi Gusta" with Annita and Myke Towers.

"This Friday!ME GUSTA ! @anitta ft me & @myketowers," she captioned the vibrant shot.

The artists' social media posts come a day after Cardi, 27, filed for divorce from her husband of three years reportedly after finding out he had been unfaithful yet again.

The "WAP" rapper shared that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, is due in court Nov. 4.

Cardi and Offset's split follows previous accusations of Offset's infidelity.

In January 2018, Cardi (née Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) outwardly confirmed Offset was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

"Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," a source told PEOPLE Tuesday of the couple. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."

In a February 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi opened up about the situation and why she decided to stay with him.

"I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player," she said at the time. "But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

Later that year in December, just months after the birth of their daughter Kulture, Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had split, saying in a since-deleted Instagram video that they "grew out of love." A month later, in January 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that Cardi and Offset had reconciled.

The pair then made their reunion official at the 2019 Grammys the following month with a lick, not a kiss. The couple touched tongues again at the Billboard Music Awards that May.

Most recently, Cardi told ELLE's September issue that her marriage to Offset can have "a lot of drama" but also "a lot of love."