Offset's Lawyer Claims He's Being 'Exploited' After Allegedly Smashing Man's Cell Phone in Target

Hours after walking the red carpet with wife Cardi B at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Offset now reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest in the state of Georgia.

According to WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police in the town of Sandy Springs have issued a warrant for criminal damage to property after the Migos rapper allegedly smacked a cell phone out of a man’s hand at a local Target store during an incident that took place on Monday, April 22.

“Kiari Cephus is being exploited by a type of person looking for his 15 minutes of fame and eventual payday. This incident, which took place when he was trying to buy items for his youngest child, was not reported to the police for four days,” Offset’s attorney Drew Findling tells PEOPLE exclusively. “This so-called victim took to social media for an extended 15 minutes of fame. There has been no investigation, and nothing has been shown to indicate Mr. Cephus is the cause of any damage to this person’s property. This felony warrant is disgraceful and this case should be dismissed.”

The 18-year-old man, identified as Richard Andrew “Junior” Gibbons, had apparently taken his phone out to take a video with Offset — a move that didn’t sit well with the 27-year-old emcee. Gibbons later told TMZ that Offset told him to “get that f–in’ phone out of my face.”

In footage obtained by WSB-TV reporter Mike Petchenik, Offset can be seen knocking the device out of Gibbons’s hand.

In a police report filed Friday and obtained by Pitchfork, Gibbons has claimed that the device — an iPhone 8 valued at $800 dollars — was damaged. The threshold for felony damage to property is $500.

Sandy Springs police declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Offset appeared to respond to the news via Twitter, tweeting, “HARDEST THING I EVER DONE WAS BEING A BLACK MEN (TARGET) AND A RAPPER (TARGET) s— is crazy !!!” before quickly deleting the note.

Offset and Cardi B

This is far from Offset’s first brush with the law. Last week he was reportedly charged with gun and drug possession following his July 2018 arrest.

Prosecutors in Georgia’s Clayton County filed three charges against the Migos rapper in February, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that he is facing a felony charge of firearms possession by a convicted felon, along with two misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and an improper lane change. Offset has entered a not guilty plea in regards to these charges, TMZ reports.

The Clayton Country District Attorney’s Office could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment.

In July, Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) — who has a prior felony conviction — had been pulled over for his tinted windows when Georgia police officers allegedly discovered a gun inside of his vehicle, according to TMZ.

The arrest came just 10 days after Offset and Cardi welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari. Offset also has three children from previous relationships: sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie.

Cardi B and Offset with their daughter, Kulture

He was also arrested in 2016 on a driving with a suspended license charge, and in 2015 on drug and gun charges during a concert at Georgia Southern University, Billboard reported. Prosecutors dropped the drug and gun charges as part of a plea deal, according to WSB-TV.