Offset Says It's 'Not Easy Fake Smiling' and Keeping His 'Head Up' Since Takeoff's Death

Takeoff was fatally shot on Nov. 1 at a downtown Houston bowling alley

December 22, 2022
Offset is opening up to fans about his mental health after the death of his Migos bandmate and cousin Takeoff.

On Wednesday, Offset, 31, shared a photo of Takeoff on Twitter and captioned the post, "S— not easy fake smiling and s—."

He continued, "Tryna keep walking with my head up."

Takeoff was fatally shot on Nov. 1 outside of a downtown Houston bowling alley. He was 28.

Following his cousin's death, Offset broke his silence in an emotional letter shared on Instagram.

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice," the "CODE" rapper prefaced the letter in the post's caption. "Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."

Posted alongside a series of photos and videos of the two rappers hugging on a video set, swimming in a pool and working together in professional settings, Offset began his note by telling Takeoff — his first cousin once removed — that "the pain you have left me with is unbearable."

Offset & Takeoff
Offset and Takeoff. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he wrote, noting that Takeoff would give him a "hug" instead of a more casual "dap" every time they saw each other.

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," continued Offset, who recently celebrated his 31st birthday. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

Then, on Dec. 9, the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper tweeted that he was, "In a dark place." His statement came after rapper Cardi B revealed on Twitter that she's been struggling to make her husband feel happy during the difficult time.

Days later, he shared a clip to Instagram honoring Takeoff with a touching on-stage tribute.

In the video, the Jackson 5's "Never Can Say Goodbye" played as Offset walked on stage at a recent solo gig. A large image of Takeoff filled an on-stage screen, while he faced it and held his hand in the air.

"Before every show I love you bra," he wrote. "LL🚀"

