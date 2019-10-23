Offset's Ex Requests More Child Support For 4-Year-Old Daughter Kalea: Report

Offset is being taken to court over requests for child support for his 4-year-old daughter, Kalea.

The 27-year-old Migos rapper had Kalea during a previous relationship with artist Shya L’amour, born Nicole Marie Algarin. Algarin recently filed legal documents hoping to receive greater child support from Offset, according to TMZ.

Algarin is arguing that Offset has only “provided limited financial support,” and she would like additional money from the rapper via court-ordered payments. Algarin also included DNA tests in the document to prove Kalea belongs to the rapper, the outlet reported.

The rapper has made his connection to Kalea public. Earlier this year he posted a picture of his daughter to Instagram with the caption “Daddy’s Girl.”

Along with the request for child support, Algarin is asking for Offset to have regular visitation rights on weekends, holidays and in the summer, according to TMZ.

A representative for Offset has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Offset also has three other children — Jordan and Kody from a previous relationship, and 15-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, whom he shares with wife, Cardi B, 27.

On his latest album, which Offset titled Father of 4, the cover shows all four of his children, including baby Kulture.

In the shot, Offset can be seen sitting on a throne chair with Kulture on his lap, wearing a blue and pink dress and a crown.

Offset’s daughter Kalea is seated at his feet, wearing a white dress. Like her younger sister, Kalea also wore a crown.

On the other side, son Kody sported a baby black suit. Offset’s eldest son, Jordan, stood on the side of the Migos rapper’s throne and also wore an all-black ensemble.