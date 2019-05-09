Offset Present at Atlanta Recording Studio During Drive-By Shooting: Report

Offset was reportedly present at an Atlanta studio during a drive-by shooting earlier this week.

According to TMZ, the Migos rapper, 27, was at the recording studio when the shooting took place on Wednesday evening.

Citing law enforcement sources, the outlet reported that Offset was gone by the time police responded to the shooting, and that the police have not spoken to him yet as they continue their investigation.

TMZ went on to report that the shooting took place shortly after Offset had gone outside for a few minutes.

A rep for Offset did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Although the Atlanta Police Department did not confirm to PEOPLE whether Offset was present during the shooting, they did confirm that police responded to “a call of shots fired” on Wednesday around 9:05 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party, who advised that while he and others were at the location, occupants of a dark SUV started to shoot towards the building,” the police statement reads.

“The shooting resulted in damage to three vehicles, the building and the window of an apartment in the area,” the statement continues. “It was initially reported that someone was shot in the leg, but officers were unable to locate a gunshot victim.”

The shooting is currently under investigation.

The shooting took place over two weeks after a warrant for Offset’s arrest was reportedly issued in Georgia.

According to WSB-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police in the town of Sandy Springs issued a warrant for criminal damage to property after the Migos rapper allegedly smacked a cell phone out of a man’s hand at a local Target store during an incident that took place on Monday, April 22.

“Kiari Cephus is being exploited by a type of person looking for his 15 minutes of fame and eventual payday. This incident, which took place when he was trying to buy items for his youngest child, was not reported to the police for four days,” Offset’s attorney Drew Findling told PEOPLE exclusively. “This so-called victim took to social media for an extended 15 minutes of fame. There has been no investigation, and nothing has been shown to indicate Mr. Cephus is the cause of any damage to this person’s property. This felony warrant is disgraceful and this case should be dismissed.”

The 18-year-old man, identified as Richard Andrew “Junior” Gibbons, had apparently taken his phone out to take a video with Offset — a move that didn’t sit well with the 27-year-old emcee. Gibbons later told TMZ that Offset told him to “get that f–in’ phone out of my face.”

In footage obtained by WSB-TV reporter Mike Petchenik, Offset can be seen knocking the device out of Gibbons’s hand.

Sandy Springs police declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Offset appeared to respond to the news via Twitter, writing in a since-deleted note: “HARDEST THING I EVER DONE WAS BEING A BLACK MEN (TARGET) AND A RAPPER (TARGET) s— is crazy !!!”