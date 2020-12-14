Offset Defends Wife Cardi B After Snoop Dogg Criticizes 'WAP' Lyrics: 'We Should Uplift Our Women'

"You can go on YouTube to see people shoot videos with guns and talk about killing," Offset said. "We can't really be judgmental on certain things, but certain things we aren't"

Offset is coming to his wife Cardi B's defense.

In a brief encounter with TMZ on Saturday, the rap star, 29, responded to Snoop Dogg's comments about Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's latest hit single "WAP." In a new interview with Central Ave's Julissa Bermudez, Snoop Dogg, 49, said he feels the song's lyrics are a bit too explicit.

"She's grown," Offset said of his wife, with whom he shares daughter Kulture, 2½. "I don't get in a female's business, so I'm just gonna say I hate when men do that."

He also added that there should not be a double standard when it comes to the subject matter in male and female artists' music. "As rappers, we talk about the same s—. Men can't speak on women — they're too powerful, first off. There's a lot of women empowerment, don't shoot it down. We never had this many female artists running this s—, they catching up to us, [even] passing us and setting records. That [song] is two women on one record — that is a very successful record."

Offset continued: "We should uplift our women and not say what they can or can't do. You know how long women have been told they can't do something or they shouldn't do this or they have been blackballed out of entertainment? So, I stay out of female stuff ... It's entertainment. You can go on YouTube to see people shoot videos with guns and talk about killing. We can't really be judgmental on certain things, but certain things we aren't."

Offset's comments are in response to Snoop Dogg, who shared his opinion of "WAP" while chatting with talk show host Bermudez.

"Oh my God," Snoop began. "Slow down, slow down and have some imagination. Let's have some privacy, some intimacy, where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him ... That's like your pride and possession and that's your jewel of the Nile, that's what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it."

Snoop Dogg also expressed that when he was a young rapper himself, he might have been okay with the song — but now that he is approaching 50, he is more concerned about the influence that today's music might have on the younger generation.

Added the rap veteran: "Now, when I was young, [maybe] 21 [or] 22, I may have been with the movement. I probably would have been on a remix. But as an older man ... I love that they're expressing [themselves] and they are doing their thing, but I don't want it [to become] that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that, without knowing that is a jewel they [should] hold on to until the right person comes around."