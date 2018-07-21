Offset Is 'Very Concerned' About Cardi B and Their New Baby After His Arrest, Says Lawyer

Rapper Offset is “very concerned” about his wife Cardi B and their new baby after his latest run-in with the law.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Offset’s lawyer Drew Findling says the Migos member is thinking of his family during their difficult time.

“He is concerned, very concerned, about [Cardi B],” Findling says. “Of course his new baby is his top priority as well as his other children.”

Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) was arrested outside of Atlanta for gun and drug possession on Friday — just 10 days after he and Cardi B welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari.

He was held at the Clayton County Jail on bond, which has been posted, according to Findling. His mother was at his arraignment Saturday morning.

The Clayton County Jail was experiencing a power outage at the time of his arraignment, which occurred in complete darkness. Offset was expected to be released on Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old musician, who is a convicted felon, was pulled over in his 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera in Jonesboro, Georgia, on Friday, when officers from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department observed the vehicle perform an improper lane change, according to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE.

As officers approached the vehicle, they allegedly detected the odor of marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle. Three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in U.S. currency were found, authorities said.

Offset was charged with possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of weapon during the commission of a crime and an improper lane change.

His 27-year-old bodyguard Senay Gezahgn, who was also in the vehicle, was charged with possession of marijuana (less than an ounce) and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Findling was adamant that his client was not guilty of any crime.

“He did not commit any traffic offense and he certainly was not in possession of any weapons,” Findling said. “This was an improper arrest and I believe in his innocence.”

The attorney added: “[Offset’s] holding up as best he can considering the circumstances and knows he has not broken any laws. He is going to have his day in court.”

Offset was arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license, and in 2015 for drug and gun charges during a concert at Georgia Southern University, Billboard reported.

This recent arrest follows a very big couple of weeks for the rapper.

On June 25, Cardi B confirmed that she and Offset secretly tied the knot this past September, tweeting, “Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.” Two weeks later, on July 10, daughter Kulture was born.

She’s the first child for Cardi B and the fourth for Offset. He has three children from previous relationships: sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie.

Just five days ago, Offset was seen cuddling with Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, during a doctor’s visit for Kulture.