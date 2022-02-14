Cardi B showed off the rooms of roses her husband surprised her with in honor of Valentine's Day

Offset Fills Home with Roses for Cardi B Ahead of Valentine's Day: 'So Much Love'

Cardi B is smelling the roses this Valentine's Day.

After returning home from the Super Bowl on Sunday, the 29-year-old rapper gave a video tour of the rooms full of roses her husband Offset surprised her with on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What's going on?!" Cardi sang with glee as she walked up the rose petal-covered stairs to their home. "He did that! He love me for real!" she continued, panning the camera into their home, which featured a slew of red and pink rose arrangements accented with candles and trails of petals on the floor.

"I want to turn the light on because this is so beautiful," she said, showing oversize rose displays of arches, hearts and even petals in the outdoor pool. "I love him. I feel so sad ya'll because I don't know how to receive so much love like this."

Offset surprises Cardi B with roses after the super bowl Credit: Cardi B Instagram

As Offset, 30, came into the frame with a smile, his wife continued, "Babe I don't know how to receive all this love. I don't know how to receive all this love."

"I love you too," the Migos rapper replied.

Cardi B Instagram Credit: Cardi B Instagram

The presentation even extended to the bedroom, where more rose petals and red gift box were found on the bed.

"This is why we keep having kids. I love you," Cardi said.

The couple, who wed in 2017, are parents to daughter Kulture, 3, and a 5-month-old son whose name they have yet to reveal. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Continuing the early Valentine's celebration in her video tour, Cardi also showed off six new Chanel bags, each of which she seemed to love more than the last.

Cardi B Instagram Credit: Cardi B Instagram

"Ooh," the "Rumors" rapper raved about the turquoise purse.

Ahead of the holiday, the rappers tattooed their wedding date on each other's hands, as seen in a Friday episode of her Facebook Watch show Cardi Tries.

"Hey guys, I'm going to do something crazy for Valentine's Day for my husband," Cardi explained in a clip before the episode began. "I'm going to give him a tattoo, you know, I wanna do something really special, so make sure you guys check out this episode where me and Set are getting tatted."

After a quick training from Offset's tattoo artist Nico Hurtado at his shop, the Grammy winner inked the numbers of their wedding date – 9/20/17 – on her husband's hand.