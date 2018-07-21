Cardi B Shares Reunion with Offset After His Arrest for Gun Possession: 'Home'

Husband and wife have been reunited.

Offset returned home to Cardi B just one day after his arrest for gun and drug possession in Clayton County, Georgia. His arrest came just 10 days after he and Cardi B welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari.

The new mother, 25, shared a Boomerang of herself and Offset, né Kiari Kendrell Cephus, on her Instagram Story on Saturday after his arraignment.

“Home,” she wrote in the caption as she sat on a chair and he stood over her in just a pair of yellow pants.

In another post, the “Be Careful” rapper set the record straight when it came to details of her husband’s arrest.

“For the record Offset is NOT ON PROBATION,” she wrote with an unamused emoji and an eye-rolling emoji.

The 26-year-old musician, who is a convicted felon, was pulled over in his 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera in Jonesboro, Georgia, on Friday. Officers spotted him performing an improper lane change, according to a police statement obtained by PEOPLE.

As officers approached his vehicle, they allegedly detected the smell of marijuana and proceeded to conduct a search. They found three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash.

Offset was charged with possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and an improper lane change.

He was held at the Clayton County Jail on bond, which has been posted, his lawyer Drew Findling told PEOPLE.

Findling said the rapper’s main priority was his wife and their newborn daughter.

“He is concerned, very concerned, about [Cardi B],” he said. “Of course his new baby is his top priority as well as his other children.”

Findling also said the Migos rapper was not guilty of any crime.

“He did not commit any traffic offense and he certainly was not in possession of any weapons,” Findling told PEOPLE. “This was an improper arrest and I believe in his innocence.”

The attorney added: “[Offset’s] holding up as best he can considering the circumstances and knows he has not broken any laws. He is going to have his day in court.”

Offset’s arrest follows a couple of big weeks for him. On June 25, Cardi B confirmed that she and Offset secretly tied the knot this past September, tweeting, “Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.” Two weeks later, on July 10, daughter Kulture was born.

She’s the first child for Cardi B and the fourth for Offset. He has three children from previous relationships: sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie.

Just five days ago, Offset was seen cuddling with Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, during a doctor’s visit for Kulture.